10:47am, 11 July 2020

Former Springbok Lionel Mapoe is the latest player to take up a contract for a Nationale team. Nice have the signed the former Lions utility back who can play across the backline from Parisian Top 14 side, Stade Francais.

ADVERTISEMENT

Le Stade Niçois unveiled the signing on Twitter, posting: “Stade Niçois is pleased to announce the signing of the three-quarter international South African center Lionel Mapoe (31, 14 selections) from

Stade Francais. We welcome him to Nice!”

?? MERCATO ??

Le Stade Niçois est heureux d’annoncer la signature du trois-quart centre international sud-africiain Lionel Mapoe (31 ans, 14 sélections) en provenance du @SFParisRugby. Nous lui souhaitons la bienvenue à Nice ! #Rugby #Nationale #RugbyNationale #Nice06 pic.twitter.com/sSPwFbyRea — Stade Niçois (@stadenicois) July 10, 2020

It is quite a drop for the former Springbok. The Nationale is a new competition, which will act as a third flight of rugby between the ProD2 and the Federale 1. Nice gained promotion to the Nationale having finished 4th in their Federale 1 pool.

The 31-year-old has made 14 appearances for the Springboks, his last coming just two years ago in 2018. He is one of 18 recruitments to the ambitious French side, who are looking for promotion from Nationale to the ProD2.

An experienced Test operator who can play centre, wing and fullback, Mapoe represents a major coup for soon to be Nationale club.