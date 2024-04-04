Scotland star makes injury comeback for last-16 clash with Harlequins

Sione Tuipulotu will return from injury to make his first Glasgow appearance since January in Friday night’s Investec Champions Cup last-16 clash with Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old centre has been sidelined since sustaining medial collateral ligament damage in Scotland’s Calcutta Cup win over England on February 24.

After sitting out the national team’s two closing Six Nations matches against Italy and Ireland, as well as his club’s United Rugby Championship victories over Cardiff and Scarlets last month, Tuipulotu has been declared fit to start for Warriors as they bid to reach a third quarter-final in Europe’s premier club competition.

The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now

“We are pleased to welcome Sione back into the starting line-up and his return is testament to the hard work and dedication of both Sione and our medical and S&C teams,” head coach Franco Smith told the Glasgow website.

Tuipulotu’s return goes some way to offsetting the absence of fellow Scotland centre Huw Jones, who is still out with a hand injury sustained against Ireland three weeks ago.

Harlequins Glasgow All Stats and Data

Jamie Bhatti, Sebastian Cancelliere, Richie Gray, JP du Preez, Ollie Smith, George Turner and Sione Vailanu are among the other key players Warriors are missing through injury.

Glasgow are still able to field a starting XV containing 11 Scotland internationals, with Johnny Matthews, Matt Fagerson, Jack Dempsey and Kyle Steyn all back in after being rested for last weekend’s 45-3 win at Parc y Scarlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Training this week has been competitive, with everyone looking to put their hand up for selection,” added Smith.

“We look forward to seeing and hearing our travelling supporters in the stands tomorrow night, as they continue to join us on our European journey.”

GLASGOW WARRIORS:

1 Nathan McBeth

2 Johnny Matthews

3 Zander Fagerson

4 Max Williamson

5 Scott Cummings

6 Matt Fagerson

7 Rory Darge

8 Jack Dempsey

9 George Horne

10 Tom Jordan

11 Kyle Rowe

12 Sione Tuipulotu

13 Stafford McDowall

14 Kyle Steyn (C)

15 Josh McKay

REPLACEMENTS:

16 Gregor Hiddleston

17 Oli Kebble

18 Lucio Sordoni

19 Sintu Manjezi

20 Ally Miller

21 Henco Venter

22 Jamie Dobie

23 Duncan Weir