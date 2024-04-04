Second Saracens signing in 48 hours suggests it's not just Farrell leaving

Saracens have announced the signing of Louie Johnson from Newcastle Falcons on a long-term contract – a move first reported by RugbyPass back in March.

The move follows the club’s recent signing of Crusaders fly-half Fergus Burke. With Burke’s arrival from New Zealand, Johnson’s addition further strengthens the club’s depth in the position following the loss of club legend Owen Farrell to Racing 92.

The move for Johnson all but confirms the exit of Manu Vunipola from the club, who is likely to swap the UK for Japan.

20-year-old fly-half Johnson – who is also capable of playing full-back – is a graduate of the Falcons academy and has made appearances in the Gallagher Premiership for Newcastle. Johnson debuted for the Falcons in March 2022 and has been notable for kicking a winning conversion in a crucial match against Leicester Tigers, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

His rugby career includes representation at the England Under 20s level, where he started in the World Championship semi-final against France last year, further underlining his potential and skill set. The move to Saracens marks a significant step in Johnson’s career, with the young player expressing excitement about joining the London-based club. “I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be joining such a prestigious club,” Johnson stated, highlighting the opportunity to learn from world-class players and coaches.

Saracens’ Director of Rugby Mark McCall welcomed Johnson to the club, emphasizing the young player’s promise and the maturity he has shown early in his career.

“Louie has shown considerable promise so early in his career and we were very impressed with the maturity with which he handled his exposure to both Premiership and European competition,” said McCall. “We are confident that we can help him fulfil his clear potential in the years to come.”