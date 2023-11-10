Select Edition

United Rugby Championship

Sintu Manjezi and Enrique Pieretto return for Glasgow in Ospreys clash

By PA
Sintu Manjezi in action for Glasgow Warriors during a United Rugby Championship fixture between Glasgow Warriors and Cardiff Rugby at Scotstoun, on September 23, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Glasgow welcome Sintu Manjezi and Enrique Pieretto back from long-term injuries when they take on Ospreys on Satutrday.

Manjezi will start in the second row almost 11 months after suffering a knee injury in last year’s festive victory over Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

Prop Pieretto will be on the bench in Swansea following a shoulder injury – almost a full season after his previous appearance.

Head coach John Dobson on Duane Vermeulen’s possible involvement with the Stormers
Head coach John Dobson on Duane Vermeulen’s possible involvement with the Stormers

Head coach Franco Smith has made six changes for the BKT United Rugby Championship match with Jamie Bhatti and Lucio Sordoni coming into the front row and Henco Venter recalled in the back row.

Jamie Dobie will start at scrum-half, with Duncan Weir making his first start of the campaign outside him.

Smith told glasgowwarriors.org: “We were pleased to get the win over the Stormers last weekend, but we know that there is still more to come from us this season.

“The Ospreys have started the season strongly and will present a tough test for us tomorrow, as they look to defend their proud home record.

“We’re also pleased to welcome Sintu and Enrique back into our matchday squad after their long-term injuries.”

Captain Kyle Steyn this week underwent ankle surgery that will rule hm out for up to 12 weeks while Huw Jones (foot) and Jack Dempsey (wrist) remain among the absentees.

 


