    The Bulls suffered their first defeat of the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA as they were beaten 34-33 by the previously winless Lions in Johannesburg.

    A loss for the Sharks against the Stormers earlier in the day had opened the door for the Bulls to take a step closer to next month’s final, but a late Fred Zeilinga try – which he converted himself – checked their momentum.

    A tight first half opened with Ruben Schoeman going over for the Lions, but while Jordan Hendrikse was able to add the extras, they were quickly pegged back by tries from Elrigh Louw and David Kriel.

    A wonderful solo run from Rabz Maxwane down the right wing, finished off with a chip and chase, helped the Lions into a 17-12 lead and, although the Bulls edged back in front following a Madosh Tambwe try soon after, it was the hosts who held a narrow half-time advantage thanks to a Hendrikse penalty.

    The Bulls then threatened the kind of second-half surge that steered them to victory over the Sharks last weekend, as Chris Smith and Kriel went over early on, but MJ Pelser responded as the Lions pulled back to 33-27.

    The Lions then decisively nudged in front when Zeilinga exploited a gap in the Bulls defence and split the posts himself with six minutes to play.

