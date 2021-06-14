Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Self-isolating player forces Jones to make change to England squad

By Sam Smith
(Photo by Dave Rogers/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

    Gloucester hooker Jack Singleton has withdrawn from the England squad and is self-isolating following a COVID-19 close contact notification via the NHS app.

    Wasps’ Gabriel Oghre has been called up to the squad, who met today at The Lensbury, Teddington for a five-day training camp after Eddie Jones announced a 34-man squad last week.

    The 25-year-old Singleton earned the last of his three caps against the USA at the World Cup in 2019, while Oghre is uncapped. The Wasps No2 joins 21 other uncapped players in the squad, which is subject to change after the Gallagher Premiership season.

    Jones’ side will begin their preparations for a summer series of fixtures today. They will reconvene on Sunday, ahead of the following weekend’s England A v Scotland A game at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Sunday June 27.

    They will then play two test matches at Twickenham Stadium against USA on Sunday July 4 and Canada on Saturday July 10.

