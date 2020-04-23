9:03am, 23 April 2020

Scottish Rugby chairman Colin Grassie is to stand down in August, the governing body has announced.

Having joined the board of Scottish Rugby as an independent non-executive director in 2012, he was appointed chairman of the board in 2017.

But Grassie has confirmed his intention to stand down from both roles at the next Scottish Rugby AGM, which is scheduled for August 15 – subject to coronavirus restrictions.

Scottish Rugby will be undertaking a search for his replacement through its nominations committee.

“I have been immensely proud to hold the position of chairman over the past three years and I’d like to thank each and every board member I have had the pleasure of working with for their support and guidance,” he said.

“I intend to give the essential work now under way during the Covid-19 crisis my complete focus and full attention until such time as we can bring our member clubs together for our next AGM.

“Whilst the board tackles its challenges from a virtual boardroom we are especially conscious and respectful of all those people who are literally on a front line and many who perform often thankless work to keep our daily lives as normal as possible. We are as a board very grateful.

“We are facing unprecedented challenges on a daily basis and I believe we have the right people in place to tackle this head-on.”

