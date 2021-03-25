9:14am, 25 March 2021

Scotland have confirmed that No.8 Matt Fagerson will miss Friday’s Guinness Six Nations match vs France through an injury sustained in training on Wednesday.

“He has stayed in Scotland to have it assessed and will return to his club to start his recovery,” the SRU said in a statement.

Glasgow Warriors forward Ryan Wilson has been called into the Scotland squad and travelled to France with the team for the concluding match in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations.

Edinburgh Rugby’s Nick Haining replaces Fagerson in the starting Scotland XV at number 8 with Ryan Wilson joining the replacements.

Head Coach Gregor Townsend said: “Matt suffered an ankle injury in our final training session this week before we headed to Paris. It is disappointing for Matt, who has been playing consistently well throughout the Championship. Nick now has the opportunity from the start to show his abilities in what will be a great challenge for our forward pack.

“We were able to call on Ryan at short notice given Glasgow Warriors had already conducted two Covid tests this week which meant he was safe to travel and join up with the squad yesterday afternoon. Given Ryan’s Test match experience and his form this season, we believe he will grab his opportunity on his return to the squad. And, if he comes off the bench tomorrow night, he will achieve his 50th cap, which is a significant milestone.”