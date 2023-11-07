Select Edition

Six Nations

Sam Costelow faces Six Nations fitness race as Wales' fly-half crisis worsens

By Josh Raisey
Wales's Sam Costelow during the pre match warm up during the Rugby International match between Wales and Barbarians at Principality Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Wales fly-half Sam Costelow faces a race to be fit in time for the Six Nations after his head coach at Scarlets Dwayne Peel confirmed he will be out until next year with a “hamstring tear”.

The 22-year-old started for Warren Gatland’s side against the Barbarians on Saturday at the Principality Stadium, but only managed half the match before leaving the field injured. Peel has now confirmed that the No10 has both an issue with his hamstring and shoulder, and while he does not know when he return, it will not be until 2024.

With Dan Biggar retired from Test rugby and Gareth Anscombe now plying his trade in Japan with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath, Costelow is the next cab off the rank in terms of Welsh fly-half options heading into the Six Nations, which begins on February 3 for Wales with a visit from Scotland. Even if Costelow returns before then, he will only have a short window of time to prove his form and fitness.

Video Spacer

CJ Stander speaks about the value Jacques Nienaber will add to Leinster
CJ Stander speaks about the value Jacques Nienaber will add to Leinster

Ahead of Scarlets’ United Rugby Championship clash with the Lions at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday, Peel said: “[Costelow’s] got a hamstring tear and a shoulder issue so we’re not expecting him in the short-term. It will be beyond Christmas, beyond the new year that we see him. I haven’t got an exact date, I’m still waiting on the final prognosis and some specialist opinion on that. Disappointing one for us as he’s going to be out for a large part of the season really, the first half of the season.”

Another Scarlets casualty from Wales’ 49-26 win over the Barbarians was centre Johnny Williams, who also picked up a hamstring injury. Like with Costelow, Peel does not yet know the extent of the injury either.

“Johnny Williams, another hamstring injury from the game at the weekend,” he said. “I don’t know the extent of that, we’re still waiting on a scan for him.

“It’s obviously disappointing with those two players. Disappointing for us because they are international quality players and they’ve played very well for us. It’s a bitter pill, but we’ve got to move on now.

Montpellier prop Henry Thomas has 'big decisions to make' over Wales future

Wales prop Henry Thomas has admitted he has "big decisions to make" over his Wales future after signing a new short term deal with Montpellier, but insists he is still eligible to play for Warren Gatland's side.

