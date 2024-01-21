Sale drop into Challenge Cup as O'Gara's La Rochelle keep title defence alive
Sale dropped into the Challenge Cup after being brushed aside by La Rochelle as the French giants kept alive their bid for hat-trick of Investec Champions Cup titles.
La Rochelle fly-half Antoine Hastoy scored 20 points as the reigning champions, who looked at risk of an early elimination this season after losing their first two matches, sealed their spot in the last 16 with a 37-24 win at the AJ Bell Stadium.
Hastoy was surprisingly omitted from France’s squad for the upcoming Six Nations but he was back on top of his game as Sale were convincingly beaten, the 26-year-old finishing with a try, three penalties and three conversions.
Dillyn Leyds, Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Ulupano Seuteni also crossed for the visitors, with Hugo Reus adding a conversion.
Sale, who trailed 30-0 after 50 minutes, salvaged some pride as they staged a second-half fightback through tries from Tom Roebuck, Sam Dugdale, Telusa Veainu and Agustin Creevy.
Sharks v La Rochelle – Investec Champions Cup – Pool 4 – AJ Bell Stadium” />
But it was still a miserable afternoon for the Sharks, who had rested a number of leading players for last week’s trip to Stormers in anticipation of this shoot-out for the final qualification spot in Pool Four.
They were given a salutary lesson by the holders to finish the group in fifth place with just one win and six points, meaning their European participation will now continue in the Challenge Cup.
The first scoring opportunity actually came from Sale when, in the sixth minute, strong running from Arron Reed and Rob du Preez created an opportunity for Roebuck but the wing lost possession in the process of touching down.
Almost immediately, the home side were made to pay when Du Preez’s kick was charged down for Leyds to scoop up the loose ball and just hold off the cover defence to score.
Hastoy converted and added a penalty to give the French a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
Sale then suffered a further setback when former England lock Jonny Hill was carried off the pitch on a stretcher with a leg injury to be replaced by Tom Ellis.
The Sharks had no answer to the scrum power of their opponents, conceding frequent penalties, but a couple of unforced errors from La Rochelle prevented them from capitalising with a second try.
Instead, they had to rely on the boot of Hastoy for their next scores with two penalties in quick succession giving his side a 16-0 interval advantage.
Two minutes after the restart, the visitors delivered a hammer blow to Sale when they broke from inside their own 22, with Seuteni sending Hastoy on a 45-metre run to the line.
Soon after, scrum-half Kerr-Barlow, scored the visitors’ third try and Sale were 30 points adrift.
La Rochelle then introduced former Exeter and England wing Jack Nowell in place of the impressive Leyds and also replaced a number of prominent players with the game already won.
Unsurprisingly, Sale then enjoyed had their best period of the match and a flowing move presented Roebuck with a walk-in on the overlap.
There was now a major momentum shift in favour of the hosts, with Hastoy yellow-carded for the team’s persistent infringements before Bruce Dulin followed him to the sin bin for a head-high challenge on Reed, who departed for an HIA.
Sale immediately capitalised with a try from Creevy from a line-out drive, but they could get no closer as Seuteni intercepted for a bonus-point try for La Rochelle.
Hastoy and Dulin both returned from the bin, but Sale had the final say with tries from Dugdale and Veainu.
Comments on RugbyPass
“What should have been a routine win”.. haha. Them grapes taste sour don’t they boy.9 Go to comments
Interesting that no mention made of penalty by Crowley being well outdide shot clock yet still awarded 3pts!9 Go to comments
Err, just when did Northampton look beaten?9 Go to comments
They should stop clinging to something that will never happen, that ship sailed long ago, the focus now should be on making the four regions competitive not just a training game for all the other teams, the fitness and speed( physical and mental ) always seem to drop off when players return from Wales camps back to their regions, there seems to be an easing off in the regions as we always seem to be one or two paces slower in mind and body than all the other teams. It’s not good enough.1 Go to comments
The Ref can’t win! If he gave a yellow there’d be people up in arms about it, so he gave a red which under today’s rules was the right thing to do, the scrutiny today means all those things Jim Hamilton and Co. used to get away with back in the day, are that, times past. Every player now has to be more aware and accept responsibility for their actions, which is what we all have to do during our term of employment, no matter what we do.1 Go to comments
Very encouraging. We might be at the starting point to build a National Rugby team that is moving in the right direction.2 Go to comments
Can you please check the latest i think you are missing at least 21 Go to comments
That’s being a bit ungenerous to Quins. They had to absorb a lot of pressure, but you expect that in the Champions Cup. Quins also had a clear edge in the scrum (and Will Collier will have been very satisfied at how he scrummaged against Kitshoff) and a smaller one at the breakdown. And while five of the tries came from first phase ball and very long range, they all looked to me to have started from the team having a good understanding of how Ulster play and where their defensive weaknesses were. Quins went for so many interceptions over the course of the game that they were clearly prepared to target Ulster’s quick passing, offloading game. The reward was Will Evans’ try; the price was the early yellow. Both of David’s tries and Lynagh’s first came from a recognition that Ulster are slow to get their defensive alignment after kicking for territory - the Quins players knew it was on before starting the moves and that their acceleration and agility would give them a chance to exploit gaps. Lynagh needed a bit of luck with the bounce for both tries, and Esterhuizen’s kick was a great reaction to a loose ball, but Quins knew they could create chances. From an Ulster perspective, the combination of hard runners and offloading was effective at creating gaps in the Quins line, but they lacked some composure and often ran out of support on the break. The pack had parity in the lineout but struggled in the scrum and their maul was ineffective. I was impressed by Timoney’s carrying - very quick for a No 8 - and by Lowry and Baloucoune in the backs. Stockdale attracted a lot of cheers when he touched the ball, but looked a long way off his best and was well marshalled until his consolation try.1 Go to comments
Any one know Patrick Tuifua’s background? Is he descended out of French Polynesia?1 Go to comments
The Saints go marching on on on1 Go to comments
A grade South African stock1 Go to comments
Be good league to watch in Europe. A rugby channel would be great.1 Go to comments
Let someone chase their dreams4 Go to comments
Completely agree. There's room much outrage in rugby nowadays. Love how this outraged fans, and yet some of the fans outrageously boo Owen Farrell just for existing lol4 Go to comments
Saying the 2 previous NZ coaches ended in tears. Was it any different with the Australian coaches?8 Go to comments
That’s interesting. Hope they just go with locals, think they’d save a lot not hiring in from overseas. Stay in the market just be really picky8 Go to comments
> Given the state of the game in Australia and the work being undertaken by RA to get it back on track, the role was seen as being a little more *_complex_* than the average head coaching gig. For that reason, the appetite for an Australian coach to lead the team – a notion that already had plenty of weight behind it – *_grew_*. > However, with Schmidt’s appointment, that wish has not been granted. There were local candidates, but the question was *_were they ready for the next leve_*l? A bit of a confused article here? I think there was an appetite, that had grown (or just not been satiated in a long time so was all one could hear), but i wouldn’t have thought that was around with this decision. The other new staff signings seemed to have the wider game under their scope, new coaching job was hard enough without worrying about that stuff, they just needed someone with really solid experienced, who could handle players resenting him by virtue of him being a Wallaby coach, and pick up their levels that weren’t quite there in 2022. Townsend is free in 2026, feel like he’d suit Aussies style, he’d be hard pressed get familiar enough in time for a WC though. Perhaps he’d take a settling assistant role to ensure an Aussie head coach has international experience on tap2 Go to comments
I think its a big shock to the rugby community. Here is a player with all the potential in the world, a player who gets fans excited every time he touches the ball and a player who you would pay money to see and now he’s off at 22 to play a different sport. Its disappointing for fans and pundits not to mention the Wales team who have come to depend on his X factor but in the end its his choice and lets hope he makes it and wish him all the best.4 Go to comments
Silly boy. Should have retired.2 Go to comments
Geez you read some dribble on these sites. Yeah mental toughness is so strong in Aus. Pity player toughness wasnt. Maybe even try skilling the players up a bit, but NO its Mental toughness where Aus rugby players excel. What dribble.1 Go to comments