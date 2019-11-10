  • LIVE
Harlequins HAR 14 Worcester WOR 19
Gloucester GLO 12 Saracens SAR 21
Bath BAT 22 Northampton NOR 13
Sale SAL 28 Wasps WAS 18
Worcester WOR 20 Exeter EXE 24
Scarlets SCA 20 Benetton BEN 17
Cardiff CAR 30 Cheetahs CHE 17
Munster MUN 22 Ulster ULS 16
Zebre ZEB 7 Glasgow GLA 31
Ospreys SWA 14 Kings KIN 16
Edinburgh EDI 20 Dragons GWE 7
Connacht CON 11 Leinster LEI 42
London Irish LON Leicester LEI Sun
10 Nov
9:30am
Exeter EXE Bristol BRI Sun
10 Nov
10:00am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
RugbyPass premiere of The Season 5 with Hamilton Boys High 1st XV - Episode 1

Produced by Onion TV in partnership with RugbyPass and in association with Hamilton Boys High School, The Season brings you five episodes of award-winning documentary making inside one of the world’s leading rugby nurseries.

The most successful First XV in the country over the last ten years is undoubtedly Hamilton Boys High School, based in the North Island’s Waikato region.

Multiple winners of the Top 4 National Championships and Super 8 Rugby titles, the school allows cameras into their revered rugby program to witness key parts of their 2019 season including their 100 year anniversary game against powerhouse Auckland Grammar, Super 8 opener against New Plymouth Boys, a rain-soaked clash against Tauranga Boys and the Super 8 decider against fellow over-achievers Hastings Boys.

But most critically, the coaching and playing staff reveal themselves to the audience in a personal, intimate portrayal of sport as a way of life, a career choice and a catalyst for growth, development and life experience.

