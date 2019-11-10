RugbyPass premiere of The Season 5 with Hamilton Boys High 1st XV - Episode 1

09 November, 10:52pm

Produced by Onion TV in partnership with RugbyPass and in association with Hamilton Boys High School, The Season brings you five episodes of award-winning documentary making inside one of the world’s leading rugby nurseries.

The most successful First XV in the country over the last ten years is undoubtedly Hamilton Boys High School, based in the North Island’s Waikato region.

Multiple winners of the Top 4 National Championships and Super 8 Rugby titles, the school allows cameras into their revered rugby program to witness key parts of their 2019 season including their 100 year anniversary game against powerhouse Auckland Grammar, Super 8 opener against New Plymouth Boys, a rain-soaked clash against Tauranga Boys and the Super 8 decider against fellow over-achievers Hastings Boys.

But most critically, the coaching and playing staff reveal themselves to the audience in a personal, intimate portrayal of sport as a way of life, a career choice and a catalyst for growth, development and life experience.

