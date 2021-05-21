12:17am, 21 May 2021

The 12-game Rugby Championship will be played across three countries in 2021, with New Zealand and Australia sharing five matches apiece and South Africa hosting their games with Argentina.

South Africa declined to take part in last year’s tournament, which was staged in Australia.

This year’s competition will kick off on August 14 with South Africa playing host to Argentina and finishes on Saturday 2 October with New Zealand playing South Africa and Argentina playing Australia.

The opening week of the competition will also see the All Blacks play the Wallabies at Eden Park in a Bledisloe Cup clash – although this will not be separate to the Rugby Championship.

The game between the All Blacks and the Springboks in Dunedin on 25 September will mark the 100th game between the two sides.

In the lead up to the competition, Australia will host France in a three-match series, New Zealand will play Tonga and Fiji (two tests), while South Africa host the British & Irish Lions in a highly anticipated three-match series. Argentina will play two tests against Wales, the reigning 6 Nations Champions.

SANZAAR CEO, Brendan Morris, stated, “We have worked tirelessly with the National Unions through the continued difficulties associated with the pandemic. This includes ongoing international border travel restrictions, quarantine protocols and player welfare concerns. Therefore, we have been unable to roll out the previously agreed mini-tour format as we simply cannot play matches in Argentina at present due to the impact of the pandemic.“

“Nonetheless, the exciting news is that we do welcome back South Africa to The Rugby Championship after a difficult 2020 when the pandemic made it impossible for them to participate. The Springboks are the reigning World Champions and it will be fantastic for rugby fans to see them play once again in this prestigious tournament.”

“Like last year the Pumas will play all their matches away from home and we thank them once again for their understanding in this regard. The Pumas beat New Zealand for the first time in their history in last year’s Tri-Nations and drew both matches with Australia indicating what a strong and robust squad they possess.”

The Rugby Championship schedule:

Saturday 14 August

South Africa vs Argentina, venue & kick-off time TBC, SOUTH AFRICA

Saturday 21 August

Australia vs All Blacks, kick-off time TBC, Optus Stadium, PERTH

Argentina vs South Africa, venue & kick-off time TBC, SOUTH AFRICA

Saturday 28 August

All Blacks vs Australia, 7.05PM, Sky Stadium, WELLINGTON

Saturday 11 September

All Blacks vs Argentina, 7.05PM, Eden Park, AUCKLAND

South Africa vs Australia, venue & kick-off time TBC, AUSTRALIA

Saturday 18 September

Argentina vs All Blacks, 7.05PM, Sky Stadium, WELLINGTON

Australia vs South Africa, kick-off time TBC, Suncorp Stadium, BRISBANE.

Saturday 25 September

All Blacks vs South Africa, 7.05PM, Forsyth Barr Stadium, DUNEDIN

Australia vs Argentina, venue & kick-off time TBC, AUSTRALIA

Saturday 2 October

South Africa vs All Blacks, 7.05PM, Eden Park, AUCKLAND

Argentina vs Australia, venue & kick-off time TBC, AUSTRALIA

