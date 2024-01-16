RPA statement: Verdict on Wasps, Worcester & London Irish hearings

Former players from Worcester Warriors, Wasps and London Irish are set to receive compensation for being made redundant last season when their clubs went into administration, the Rugby Players’ Association (RPA) has confirmed.

Following employment tribunal hearings over the past four months, initiated by the RPA, it was deemed that the clubs failed to consult their employees prior to making them redundant.

The 167 players represented by the RPA will therefore receive the highest possible protective award, paid by the National Insurance Fund.

The RPA’s Player Welfare Director Rich Bryan said after the verdict: “The RPA team has left no stone unturned in providing its support to its members in the lead up to and following the demise of Worcester, Wasps and London Irish. We have provided legal advice at every turn, mental health support, one to one Player Development Manager support and career transition support, to name just a few areas. I am incredibly grateful to all of our team members who were absolutely committed to meeting the incredible challenge posed by three Premiership clubs disappearing in one season.

“Pursuing the protective award claims on behalf of our members was just another example of the RPA demonstrating how essential our service is. The compensation is capped and so players will not receive all of the money owed to them by the clubs and nothing can fully compensate players, staff and fans for what was lost but we hope this compensation will, in some way, help the players.”

Former Wasps, and now Bath, lock Elliott Stooke said: “This tribunal ruling demonstrates the incredible work that the RPA continues to do for me and other players around the league. They have actively pursued the protective award claims and this financial assistance will providing a foundation for many players and staff in rebuilding and moving forward with financial reassurance.”

Former London Irish captain, and now Leicester Tigers player, Matt Rogerson said: “London Irish going into administration and everyone losing their jobs was incredibly hard. Whilst compensation doesn’t make up for what occurred, I’m grateful that the Employment Tribunal has ruled in our favour. I am also thankful to the RPA for pursuing the protective award on our behalf. It demonstrates the importance of an organisation like the RPA in representing its members in the most difficult of circumstances.”