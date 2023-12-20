Romain Ntamack takes huge step in recovery from World Cup-ending injury

France fly-half Romain Ntamack has stepped up his recovery from the ACL rupture which ruled him out of the World Cup by returning to the training paddock this week.

The Toulouse star shared a video of himself on social media in boots running on what appeared to be synthetic grass as he ramps up his recovery from his knee injury. Alongside the video, he shared the caption “boots on, first return to the field.”

The 24-year-old was one of the major casualties for France, or indeed any team, ahead of the World Cup after rupturing his ACL in a warm-up match against Scotland in August and underwent surgery soon after. Though this is a step in the right direction, Ntamack’s return to playing is still likely to be months away given the nature of ACL injuries.

In an interview with French publication Le Parisien earlier this month, the 37-cap international said he is targeting a return to playing at the end of March or the beginning of April, which would rule him out of next year’s Guinness Six Nations. Fabien Galthie will also be without Ntamack’s half-back partner Antoine Dupont, who will be switching his attention to rugby sevens for the Paris Olympic Games.

“I’m careful because I don’t want to skip steps,” he said.

“I never set a date, but seeing how things are going, I think I will be ready at the end of March, beginning of April.

“Doctors say that when you approach eight months after surgery, there is no risk of relapse.”

France of course crashed out of their home World Cup in the quarter-finals in Ntamack’s absence, being narrowly beaten by eventual champions South Africa at the Stade de France. On the domestic front, Toulouse will still have to manage without their No10 as they aim to climb up the Top 14 ladder, although they have made a great start to their Investec Champions Cup campaign, beating Cardiff and Harlequins.