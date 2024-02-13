Rohan Janse van Rensburg the latest Springbok to seal Japan move

Japan Rugby League One outfit the Yokohama Canon Eagles have confirmed the signing of former South Africa centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg from the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-cap Springbok will leave the South African side with immediate effect, bringing his season-and-a-half stint with them to an end.

The 29-year-old will link up with fellow Springboks Faf de Klerk and Jesse Kriel in Japan, who are both currently out injured. Van Rensburg will actually provide cover for Kriel, who underwent surgery on his thumb last month.

Referee Angus Gardner on his unique shadow preparation – Whistleblowers | RPTV In this snippet from the exclusive Whistleblowers documentary on the lives of referees, Angus Gardner goes through his routine, explaining how he likes to get his mind right for matches. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV Watch now Referee Angus Gardner on his unique shadow preparation – Whistleblowers | RPTV In this snippet from the exclusive Whistleblowers documentary on the lives of referees, Angus Gardner goes through his routine, explaining how he likes to get his mind right for matches. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV Watch now

“I’m very excited to join the Yokohama Canon Eagles team,” the centre said in a statement shared by the Canon Eagles.

“It’s a real honour for me to represent the club and its people. I strive to help the team in any way possible and can’t wait to build long lasting relationships within this season.

“Can’t wait to show you all as much of me as I can in this season.”

The 108kg midfielder has been linked with a move to Top 14 outfit Bordeaux-Begles ahead of next season, which can still go ahead as his move to the Canon Eagles only appears to be for the rest of the season.

Van Rensburg joined the Sharks in 2022 after spending five years with the Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will join a Canon Eagles side that currently sit in fourth place in the league.