7:38am, 12 April 2021

Chris Robshaw suffered an unfortunate injury setback on his first appearance for new club San Diego Legion over the weekend. The former England captain impressed on his debut for the Major League Rugby club but was forced off late in the second half with an injury.

And Robshaw has since confirmed on Twitter that he dislocated his shoulder, setting him up for a spell on the sidelines.

“Not the debut I hoped for,” Robshaw wrote.

“Unfortunately I dislocated my shoulder, thanks to the medical team for putting it back in quickly.

“Time to rest, recover, and see what the scan says.”

Despite a strong second-half showing San Diego fell to a 34-32 defeat to the Houston SaberCats.

Robshaw made the move to San Diego after a remarkable 16-years with Harlequins.

The flanker, who was capped 66 times by England, was recently a guest on The RugbyPass Offload, where he picked his starting XV for the first Test of the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

Robshaw’s selection included seven Englishmen, five Welsh, two Irish and just one Scot.