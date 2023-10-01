Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
34 - 14
FT
49 - 18
FT
73 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:45
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that would knock Springboks out

2

Sorry England make World Cup group-stage exit - OTD

3

Scotland coach gives the message every South African wants to hear

4

Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup

5

Ireland confront idea of Scotland link-up to boot Boks out of RWC

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Rugby World Cup News

Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

The Ford, Farrell verdict on England reviving their old 10/12 combo

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Mark Telea will be the next World Cup star | The Breakdown

Israel Dagg in 2011 and Nehe Milner-Skudder in 2015 set the Rugby World Cup alight with their special form and ability to create something out of nothing. If the All Blacks are to win in 2023, they need someone to bring that X-factor.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 18 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

Go to comments More News
‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 26 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

'No-one is sulking' in Wales camp as they chase World Cup perfection

By PA
Jac Morgan of Wales celebrates scoring his sides third try with team mate Rio Dyer during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Wales and Australia at Parc Olympique on September 24, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Rio Dyer says that Wales will aim to keep a collective foot on the accelerator as they build towards their fourth successive Rugby World Cup quarter-final appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales’ place in the last eight was confirmed through a record 40-6 win against Australia.

They require only a point from next Saturday’s appointment with Georgia in Nantes to guarantee finishing top of Pool C.

Japan or Argentina, who meet in what is effectively a group eliminator 24 hours after Wales tackle Georgia, are then set to await Warren Gatland’s team as quarter-final opponents.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“We taken learnings from every game previously, and we are chasing that perfection,” Wales wing Dyer said.

“Every game won’t be perfect, but there are things we can get better at. It is about not letting the foot off the gas and see how far we can push ourselves.

“Let the result take care of itself, because I am more than sure if we put the effort in during the week and take the learnings, we will get even better and hopefully top the group.

“The training we have been putting in is amazing. The competitiveness of the sessions has been phenomenal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No-one is sulking or moping about. We are a 33-man squad trying to get the same result, and everyone is helping everyone.”

Twelve of Wales’ World Cup group were involved when Georgia claimed an historic 13-12 victory in Cardiff during last year’s autumn internationals.

It came just eight months after Wales had lost at home to Italy, and effectively signalled the end for Gatland’s head coach predecessor Wayne Pivac.

A home loss to Australia the following weekend – Wales conceded 26 unanswered points after leading 34-13 – sealed his fate, before Gatland returned for a second stint in the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re a good team,” Dyer said of Georgia. “They bring qualities throughout their forwards and backs.

“They have got very good players all around the park. Hopefully, we can put in a performance that we have put in during these three (pool) games and get the result against them.”

Dyer and company returned to the training pitch on Friday following four days off after the Australia match, with the majority of players enjoying French sightseeing, while some briefly returned home.

“Mason (Grady) and myself had a nice day around Paris on the bikes, then we went to Disneyland Paris together on a two-man mission. We went on all the rides there – I felt like a kid again,” he said.

Flanker Taine Basham, meanwhile, had time at home, adding: “I went back home to see the little one. He is nearly walking now, so no days off.

“He was keeping me busy, so I was not just laying back on the sofa waiting to go back out to France.

“I am getting better sleep out here, there is no doubt, but I can’t wait to see him again in the next couple of weeks.”

Recommended

Rhys Webb could be paid to sit at home in Wales for 2 years

Ex-Irish fullback on what Ireland 'would love' about facing the All Blacks

Rassie takes bait on Foster's 'different spectacle' remarks

It's time for rugby to act – Andy Goode

OPINION

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE One last dark horse for the All Blacks' World Cup push One last dark horse for the All Blacks' World Cup push
Search