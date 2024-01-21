Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
27 - 10
FT
29 - 5
FT
19 - 31
FT
35 - 5
FT
46 - 40
FT
3 - 36
FT
28 - 27
FT
47 - 19
FT
24 - 15
FT
27 - 19
FT
48 - 26
FT
28 - 27
FT
10 - 27
FT
23 - 26
FT
20 - 24
FT
39 - 24
FT
Today
08:00
Today
08:00
Today
08:00
Today
10:15
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Investec Champions Cup

Rhys Carre goes viral after propish mishap

By Ian Cameron
Rhys Carre

Welsh prop Rhys Carre made headlines this weekend for an unexpected reason after the 20-stone Cardiff powerhouse found himself in a comical collision with the posts in the Champions Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the game against Racing 92 unfolded, Carre, who wasn’t named in Warren Gatland’s Six Nations squad, was determined to prove his mettle. Displaying his usual bulldozing prowess, he impressed with mighty carries and even scored a try, showcasing his fine form. But it was his unexpected encounter with the posts that stole the show.

The memorable moment came as Carre, in a heroic effort to outpace Argentine legend Juan Imhoff, scooped up a skewed pass.

Carre thundered across the field. However, his momentum proved too great, and in a spectacular fashion collided with the posts.

The posts, after a brief moment of shock, stood tall, seemingly unscathed by the titanic clash.

Fortunately, Carre, true to his resilient nature, bounced back up the pitch and continued the game.

The bounce in fact helped Carre’s cause, suggesting it could possibly have been a deliberate ploy from a crafty prop. We’ll likely never know.

Related

'Greatest non-catch ever': Hurricanes star Ruben Love stuns in cricket match

The aerial grab saw Love launch from inside the oval, flying back to snag Gareth Hopkins' six with one hand. Unfortunately there was no way Love was able to make the catch count, landing way over the rope.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

RWC Record Chasers

Gits and Genia

Rugby Explorer

Before They Make It

RUGBY'S GREATEST FANS

FIJIANA: LET'S PLAY

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Jake White: 'I'd probably get killed for saying that back home'

2

Referee Jaco Peyper withdrawn from Six Nations

3

The 4 rugby players confirmed in this year's NFL Player Pathway program

4

Questionable Toulon move to have major say on Glasgow and Munster fate

5

The 19 biggest selection casualties from England's Six Nations squad

6

My only proviso for Borthwick's England Six Nations squad – Andy Goode

7

Negativity around LRZ’s NFL move says more about rugby than him – Andy Goode

8

Ex-England international Brad Shields reveals ‘desire’ to play for All Blacks

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Can Munster shift Ireland's natural order this Six Nations?

Burgeoning stars from the Thomond Park province are threatening Leinster's dominance of the Ireland team.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Jamie George is England's rock at the head of a here's-hoping squad'

The new skipper has much on his plate, but there are reasons for cautious English optimism.

FEATURE

Rees-Zammit blow and injury crisis leave Wales with Himalayan task

Star winger's exit to NFL and a bloated injury list means Wales need to manage expectations.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Steve 14 minutes ago
Anglo-Welsh league dreams look dead in the water

They should stop clinging to something that will never happen, that ship sailed long ago, the focus now should be on making the four regions competitive not just a training game for all the other teams, the fitness and speed( physical and mental ) always seem to drop off when players return from Wales camps back to their regions, there seems to be an easing off in the regions as we always seem to be one or two paces slower in mind and body than all the other teams. It’s not good enough.

1 Go to comments
S
Steve 23 minutes ago
'No way': So-called head stamp red card on Ireland prop splits rugby fans

The Ref can’t win! If he gave a yellow there’d be people up in arms about it, so he gave a red which under today’s rules was the right thing to do, the scrutiny today means all those things Jim Hamilton and Co. used to get away with back in the day, are that, times past. Every player now has to be more aware and accept responsibility for their actions, which is what we all have to do during our term of employment, no matter what we do.

1 Go to comments
B
Bob 4 hours ago
'A lot of work to do': Schmidt's advice from former Wallaby coaches

Very encouraging. We might be at the starting point to build a National Rugby team that is moving in the right direction.

2 Go to comments
C
Conor 8 hours ago
The 4 rugby players confirmed in this year's NFL Player Pathway program

Can you please check the latest i think you are missing at least 2

1 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 9 hours ago
Mixed news for England as Harlequins' smash and grab tactics send Ulster packing

That’s being a bit ungenerous to Quins. They had to absorb a lot of pressure, but you expect that in the Champions Cup. Quins also had a clear edge in the scrum (and Will Collier will have been very satisfied at how he scrummaged against Kitshoff) and a smaller one at the breakdown. And while five of the tries came from first phase ball and very long range, they all looked to me to have started from the team having a good understanding of how Ulster play and where their defensive weaknesses were. Quins went for so many interceptions over the course of the game that they were clearly prepared to target Ulster’s quick passing, offloading game. The reward was Will Evans’ try; the price was the early yellow. Both of David’s tries and Lynagh’s first came from a recognition that Ulster are slow to get their defensive alignment after kicking for territory - the Quins players knew it was on before starting the moves and that their acceleration and agility would give them a chance to exploit gaps. Lynagh needed a bit of luck with the bounce for both tries, and Esterhuizen’s kick was a great reaction to a loose ball, but Quins knew they could create chances. From an Ulster perspective, the combination of hard runners and offloading was effective at creating gaps in the Quins line, but they lacked some composure and often ran out of support on the break. The pack had parity in the lineout but struggled in the scrum and their maul was ineffective. I was impressed by Timoney’s carrying - very quick for a No 8 - and by Lowry and Baloucoune in the backs. Stockdale attracted a lot of cheers when he touched the ball, but looked a long way off his best and was well marshalled until his consolation try.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
Qui sont les 34 U20 français pour préparer le Tournoi des Six Nations

Any one know Patrick Tuifua’s background? Is he descended out of French Polynesia?

1 Go to comments
T
Tim 15 hours ago
Munster vs Northampton | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

The Saints go marching on on on

1 Go to comments
B
Brendan 21 hours ago
Schoolboy superstar's transition into giant hooker nearing completion

A grade South African stock

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 21 hours ago
Lood de Jager pulling up trees in Japan after return from injury

Be good league to watch in Europe. A rugby channel would be great.

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 1 days ago
Negativity around LRZ’s NFL move says more about rugby than him – Andy Goode

Let someone chase their dreams

4 Go to comments
A
Alexander 1 days ago
Negativity around LRZ’s NFL move says more about rugby than him – Andy Goode

Completely agree. There's room much outrage in rugby nowadays. Love how this outraged fans, and yet some of the fans outrageously boo Owen Farrell just for existing lol

4 Go to comments
M
Michael 1 days ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

Saying the 2 previous NZ coaches ended in tears. Was it any different with the Australian coaches?

8 Go to comments
s
swivel 1 days ago
New World Rugby backed MLR club to boost USA's World Cup competitiveness

That’s interesting. Hope they just go with locals, think they’d save a lot not hiring in from overseas. Stay in the market just be really picky

8 Go to comments
s
swivel 1 days ago
'The time isn't quite right' for Dan McKellar or Stephen Larkham with Wallabies

> Given the state of the game in Australia and the work being undertaken by RA to get it back on track, the role was seen as being a little more *_complex_* than the average head coaching gig. For that reason, the appetite for an Australian coach to lead the team – a notion that already had plenty of weight behind it – *_grew_*. > However, with Schmidt’s appointment, that wish has not been granted. There were local candidates, but the question was *_were they ready for the next leve_*l? A bit of a confused article here? I think there was an appetite, that had grown (or just not been satiated in a long time so was all one could hear), but i wouldn’t have thought that was around with this decision. The other new staff signings seemed to have the wider game under their scope, new coaching job was hard enough without worrying about that stuff, they just needed someone with really solid experienced, who could handle players resenting him by virtue of him being a Wallaby coach, and pick up their levels that weren’t quite there in 2022. Townsend is free in 2026, feel like he’d suit Aussies style, he’d be hard pressed get familiar enough in time for a WC though. Perhaps he’d take a settling assistant role to ensure an Aussie head coach has international experience on tap

2 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 1 days ago
Negativity around LRZ’s NFL move says more about rugby than him – Andy Goode

I think its a big shock to the rugby community. Here is a player with all the potential in the world, a player who gets fans excited every time he touches the ball and a player who you would pay money to see and now he’s off at 22 to play a different sport. Its disappointing for fans and pundits not to mention the Wales team who have come to depend on his X factor but in the end its his choice and lets hope he makes it and wish him all the best.

4 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 days ago
'A lot of work to do': Schmidt's advice from former Wallaby coaches

Silly boy. Should have retired.

2 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 days ago
'I don’t see why not': Former All Black on joining Joe Schmidt in Wallaby switch

Geez you read some dribble on these sites. Yeah mental toughness is so strong in Aus. Pity player toughness wasnt. Maybe even try skilling the players up a bit, but NO its Mental toughness where Aus rugby players excel. What dribble.

1 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 days ago
Damian Willemse on the move again

Clickbait, typical of Johannes de Kakhuis. Damian is not on the move to the bulls, Sharks, Japan or Toulon. He has simply been selected in a different position. But clicks, right? Now while I ascribe the clickbait to the local lavvy, the fact that the article refers to Manie Libbok makes me think that the article might have been written by one of the r365 lackeys and not by De Kakhuis because then we would have read about “Immanuel”. And heaven forbid that Duane Vermeulen is mentioned because then Johannes de Kakhuis would’ve been referring to Daniel Johannes Vermeulen. Well, if you haven’t any talent, you have to find something with which to entice the great unwashed …

2 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 days ago
Injury ends career of Jaco Peyper as top referee blows full time

Enjoy the retirement. Jaco, like all top class refs, has had his share of detractors from (mostly ignorant) fans but he did seem to have a good rapport with the players on the field; not quite Nigel Owens, but still with authority and a healthy sense of humour. I do hope that he will plow his intellectual capital back into SA rugby and, if the opportunity arises, world rugby.

5 Go to comments
G
Graham 1 days ago
All Blacks’ eligibility tradition isn’t worth losing the nation’s best talent

Fantastic article. Richie Mou’nga and Shannon Frizzell should be made available to be in the All Black. Razor is a winner.Richie Mou’nga is the man. It is going to upset a few people. Who cares.

74 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Injury ends career of Jaco Peyper as top referee blows full time Jaco Peyper blows full time on his refereeing career
Search