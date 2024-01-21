Rhys Carre goes viral after propish mishap

Welsh prop Rhys Carre made headlines this weekend for an unexpected reason after the 20-stone Cardiff powerhouse found himself in a comical collision with the posts in the Champions Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the game against Racing 92 unfolded, Carre, who wasn’t named in Warren Gatland’s Six Nations squad, was determined to prove his mettle. Displaying his usual bulldozing prowess, he impressed with mighty carries and even scored a try, showcasing his fine form. But it was his unexpected encounter with the posts that stole the show.

The memorable moment came as Carre, in a heroic effort to outpace Argentine legend Juan Imhoff, scooped up a skewed pass.

Carre thundered across the field. However, his momentum proved too great, and in a spectacular fashion collided with the posts.

The posts, after a brief moment of shock, stood tall, seemingly unscathed by the titanic clash.

Fortunately, Carre, true to his resilient nature, bounced back up the pitch and continued the game.

The bounce in fact helped Carre’s cause, suggesting it could possibly have been a deliberate ploy from a crafty prop. We’ll likely never know.