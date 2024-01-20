'Greatest non-catch ever': Hurricanes star Ruben Love stuns in cricket match

The annual Black Clash T20 cricket match between Team Rugby and Team Cricket has seen some memorable moments from former and current rugby players with the white ball.

Jordie Barrett has shown his pace bowling, former All Black captain Kieran Read produced a brilliant knock of 73 last year, fullback Will Jordan blitzed former Black Caps at the top of the order in 2022, and now Hurricanes fullback Ruben Love has joined the list.

Love stunned the Bay Oval crowd with a ‘speccy’ one-handed catch over the rope, producing something that you would expect from Odell Beckham Jr on the grid iron.

The aerial grab saw Love launch from inside the oval, flying back to snag Gareth Hopkins’ six with one hand. Unfortunately there was no way Love was able to make the catch count, landing way over the rope.

It’s been dubbed the ‘greatest non-catch ever’ on Twitter and was called worthy of being on ESPN’s top plays.

The 22-year-old athlete was a talented cricketer back at high school with many believing Love had a potential career in cricket too. He represented New Zealand U19 in cricket and at one point in time was favouring the bat and ball.

Love showed his ability with the bat as Team Rugby tried to chase down 222, falling just short by seven runs. Coming in down the order Love smashed 47 off 17 balls in a whirlwind cameo.

Helluva catch this (over the boundary 😢). It must be Love, Ruben Love 💛🖤 #BlackClash pic.twitter.com/kcZx1v2cWQ — James McOnie (@JamesMcOnie) January 20, 2024

A mark of how little I know about modern rugby, who is Ruben Love and why is he not playing professional cricket?? The freakish catch (over the boundary), the down on one knee cover drive, what a talent! — Simon Wood (@WoodOnWineNZ) January 20, 2024

How good is Ruben love woweeeee #t20blackclash — Henry (@henry_lee11) January 20, 2024

It's a travesty that the athletic ability that Ruben Love just pulled won't be considered by anyone, anywhere apart from future Black Clash broadcasts.

If that takes place in the field of play, it's ESPN Top 10 and straight social media fodder for months. — BlackcapGunnerMagpie (@1stchoicetaken) January 20, 2024

