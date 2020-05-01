11:31am, 01 May 2020

Glasgow Warriors’ all-time record try-scorer DTH van der Merwe will leave the club at the conclusion of the 2019/20 season. The 34-year-old Canadian flyer spent six years at the Warriors after signing in 2009, before re-joining in March 2018. With 54 tries in 123 appearances, he sits clear at the top of Glasgow’s all-time try-scoring chart.

Van der Merwe, who played in four World Cup tournaments for his country, wrote his name into the Glasgow history books in the title-winning 2014/15 season, dramatically scoring the semi-final winner versus Ulster before also scoring against Munster in the final. He then went on to win the title again with Scarlets before returning to Scotstoun.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better place to start my career, and I couldn’t have asked for a better return to the club,” said van der Merwe to glasgowwarriors.org. “I’m proud to have been a part of this club’s journey, from the days at Firhill to where we are today.

“I’m forever grateful for the opportunity Sean Lineen gave me at the start, as well as to Gregor Townsend and Dave Rennie for their faith in me. It’s not a goodbye – it’s a “see you in the future”, because it’s a special city and a special country. I’m still looking to play for another couple of years – I’m not ready to call it quits yet! – but I’m looking forward to keeping an eye on Glasgow from wherever we end up next.”

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie added: “DTH is one of the best players to come out of Canada, and has the resume to back it up including winning two PRO12 titles and playing in four World Cups. He’s a powerful, explosive and hard running winger with a massive work ethic.

“The importance of family and the close relationship with Warriors brought DTH back to Glasgow and he has been a major contributor to the club ever since. He’s a top man and we wish DTH, Gill and the kids well in their next endeavour.”

