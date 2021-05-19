Wasps have signing winger ex-Exeter winger Luke Mehson after a successful trial period at the Gallagher Premiership club. The 21-year-old had been training with Wasps this season and appeared on loan at Nottingham in the Greene King IPA Championship.

Mehson made his Gallagher Premiership debut for Exeter against Saracens last season while attending the University of Exeter. He also appeared in the Premiership Rugby 7s and in the Premiership Shield for the Chiefs in 2019.

Wasps boss Lee Blackett said: “We have been really impressed with Luke during his time on trial at the club and we are delighted to have permanently signed an exciting young English player like Luke. 

“We believe that he will really add to our exciting group of back three players at the club. We are all looking forward to working further with Luke and helping him reach his potential.”

Mehson added: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club so far and I’m excited to see what the future holds for me at Wasps. I’m confident that Wasps’ exciting brand of rugby will help me reach my full potential.”

