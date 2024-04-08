Siya Kolisi's comeback lasts just 22 minutes

South Africa’s Springbok captain Siya Kolisi had to leave the field after only 22 minutes into his return to rugby during his side’s Champions Cup round of 16 loss to Toulouse on Sunday.

At 32 years old and a holder of two World Cup titles Kolisi showed signs of a right ankle injury leading to his early exit.

Ibrahim Diallo stepped in as his replacement.

Following the Springbok’s triumph in last year’s World Cup Kolisi’s transition to Racing 92 was highly anticipated. His comeback was however marked after a hiatus of of two months due to surgery on a finger on his right hand.

The game also saw the return of Toulouse’s flyhalf Romain Ntamack after an eight-month absence which had sidelined him from France’s World Cup campaign on their home turf.

Racing 92 boss Stuart Lancaster will be hoping to get more of the Springbok back row, who will be joined at the club by England legend Owen Farrell next season.

Lancaster has spoken about a lack of leadership at the capital side and between the pair will certainly supply that it nothing else.

Indeed it was reported in France that Racing 92 clearout of players this season is to accommodate the pair under the Top 14 salary cap, both of whom are understood to be salaries in the high six figures. Farrell is reported to be about to make around €800,000 a season with the Parisians, while Kolisi is thought to be closer to €1 million.

Now out of Europe, Racing 92 sit third in the Top 14 table.

Kolisi began his professional career at Western Province in 2011, accumulating 35 points over 34 appearances until 2021. He then played for the Stormers from 2012 to 2020, scoring 95 points in 118 matches.

In 2021, he joined the Sharks, adding 20 points through 31 games before moving to Racing 92 in 2023, where he’s made four appearances. Internationally, Kolisi represented South Africa U20 from 2010 to 2011, earning 10 points in eight games. Since 2013, he’s donned the Springbok jersey 83 times, scoring 50 points, including leading them to World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023.