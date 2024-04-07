Jake White takes aim at SA Rugby after Bulls win

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White admits that he is frustrated with SA Rugby over their lack of communication around travel arrangements for the Champions Cup.

The Bulls booked their spot in the last eight with a 59-19 win over Lyon in Saturday’s Round of 16 match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

They will now face the winners of the match between Northampton Saints and Munster in England on Sunday.

If the Saints win, the Bulls will travel to England over the next few days. A Munster win will ensure that the Bulls will enjoy home comforts in the build-up to their quarterfinal.

Travel issues have been highlighted by SA teams in the past and it seems the Bulls will be facing a logistical nightmare if the Saints secure a victory on Sunday.

“I am going to wear red the whole day [on Sunday], especially because I haven’t got any travel arrangements from SA Rugby,” White told reporters after Saturday’s win.

“Last time we went to Leinster we had to travel on eight different aeroplanes and I suppose it is going to be the same.

“I haven’t got any flight details yet, so either they [SA Rugby] didn’t think we were going to win or they waited for the last minute to book those flights.”

White went on to fire another shot at SA Rugby.

“It’s frustrating, it’s really frustrating. SA Rugby are probably shouting for Munster because then they won’t be exposed on flights out of here.

“Who books a holiday or travels abroad on a Sunday night when you want to leave that week to go to a game with 40 people?

“So yes, it’s Munster because we stay at home and more importantly there will be no eight aeroplanes flying people around the world to arrive at a destination via different places with different buses picking a team up when you are playing what is probably our biggest game this year.”

White added: “It can be direct flights if there are seats available, but if you wait until Sunday night and expect to take 40 guys to London, it’s highly unlikely you are going to get it.”