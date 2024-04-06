Jake White's Bulls trample Lyon in Pretoria

The Bulls have progressed to the quarter-final of the Investec Champions Cup after securing a thumping nine try victory over Lyon at Loftus Versfield.

In the firs thalf the Bulls took control with tries from Sebastian de Klerk, Embrose Papier, Marcell Coetzee, and Ruan Vermaak, all converted by Johan Goosen.

Lyon’s sole response before the break came through Martin Page-Relo’s effort, converted by Paddy Jackson.

The second half saw Lyon aiming to assert themselves. An incisive run from Monty Ioane set up a potential score for Page-Relo, thwarted by Canan Moodie’s high tackle, resulting in a penalty try and Moodie’s sin-binning.

Despite being a player down, the Bulls extended their lead with tries from Willie Le Roux and a second from Papier, with Goosen converting the latter.

Lyon managed a third try through Thaakir Abrahams after a charged-down kick.

However, the Bulls maintained their dominance with further tries from David Kriel and Chris Smith, who successfully converted one but missed the next. De Klerk’s second try added to the tally, though Smith missed the conversion.

The Bulls’ comprehensive win sets up a quarter-final clash against either Northampton Saints or Munster Rugby next weekend, highlighting their efficiency in both attack and defense throughout the match.