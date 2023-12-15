Select Edition

Japan Rugby League One

Quade Cooper still a no show as Shannon Frizell makes his mark in Japan

By AAP
Shannon Frizell of Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo waves for fans during the NTT Japan Rugby League One match between Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath v Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo at Ajinomoto Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

Robbie Deans remains the coach to beat in Japanese club rugby after his seven-time national champions, Saitama Wild Knights, made it two-from-two to start the season.

The Wild Knights outclassed Hanazono Liners 49-0 in their League One match on Sunday, following their 41-point round one win over Yokohama Eagles.

Australia-born Japan centre Dylan Riley scored two of Saitama’s eight tries in Osaka, against a Hanazono side featuring veteran Australian halfback Will Genia, who made his Test debut under Deans in 2009.

Quade Cooper, who Deans introduced to the Wallabies in 2008, is yet to appear for Hanazono this term.

While not among the try-scorers, Saitama’s Wallaby winger Marika Koroibete got through 64 minutes at Hanazono Stadium, after being an unused substitute last week.

Deans was not the only former Wallaby coach to enjoy success on Sunday, with Dave Rennie overseeing his second win of the season, albeit by a far closer margin, as Kobe Steelers edged Shizuoka Blue Revs 30-26.

After leading 18-8 at halftime, the visitors found themselves behind with seven minutes to play before winger Kanta Matsunaga scored the winning try.

Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo won a thrilling Fuchu derby, with All Black backrower Shannon Frizell among the try-scorers as Todd Blackadder’s men won 26-19 over Tokyo Sungoliath, for whom incoming Japan coach Eddie Jones is a consultant.

The game was one of two that pulled in a crowd of more than 30,000, with a similar number watching the Eagles bounce back from their opening day defeat to beat Steve Hansen’s Toyota Verblitz 24-22 at Kanagawa’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

In Saturday’s other top tier matches, Wallaby five-eighth Bernard Foley scored 25 points as Kubota Spears Tokyo Bay humiliated Mie Honda Heat 75-0, while Australian centre Curtis Rona scored for a second straight week in Sagamihara Dynaboars’ 25-17 win over Ricoh Black Rams.

In Division Two, Samu Kerevi scored a maiden try for his new club as Urayasu D-Rocks ran in nine tries to crush Kyuden Voltex 57-12.

Toyota Industries Shuttles Aichi reeled in a 19-point deficit just after halftime to beat Green Rockets Tokatsu 36-25, with the former Waratahs and Chiefs backrower Taleni Sau scoring the final try.

Red Hurricanes Osaka joined the Shuttles in remaining unbeaten, but only after a heart-stopping finish as Australian Bryce Hegarty kicked an 82nd-minute penalty to beat the valiant Kamaishi Seawaves 27-25.

