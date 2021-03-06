9:10am, 06 March 2021

Edinburgh’s home Guinness PRO14 match against Benetton on Sunday has been postponed after a positive coronavirus test in the French camp.

PRO14 Rugby was concerned over the possibility of spreading Covid-19 and the round 14 fixture at Murrayfield will be rescheduled.

A PRO14 statement read: “The game was due to take place on Sunday, March 7 in Edinburgh, however, one person within the Benetton camp has returned a positive test for Covid-19.

“Due to a concern around close contacts and having considered all of the available evidence, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“PRO14 Rugby will look available dates from April 2021 onwards to reschedule the game.”

Edinburgh and Benetton are second-bottom and bottom respectively in Guinness PRO14 Conference B, having both played 12 matches.