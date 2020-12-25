10:58am, 25 December 2020

The PRO14 have scrapped a further Christmas derby due to the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement reads: “The Round 9 Guinness PRO14 fixture between Zebre Rugby Club and Benetton Rugby has been postponed.

“The game was due to take place on Saturday, December 26 in Parma, however, Benetton have reported a small number of positive cases of Covid-19 from last week. Having considered all of the information available and considered local health guidelines, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“PRO14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.”