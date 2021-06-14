Principality Stadium set to welcome over 8,000 fans for summer Tests

8:54am, 14 June 2021

The Welsh Rugby Union have confirmed that the Principality Stadium will welcome 8,200 fans for each of their Test matches this summer.

Wayne Pivac’s Wales face Canada on July 3, followed by back-to-back Tests against Argentina, and they will be playing in front of a home crowd for the first time since the 2020 Guinness Six Nations.

This will also be part of WRU’s digital ticketing strategy, and it has been announced that there will be an allocation of tickets across all three games available to key workers including those on the front line of the pandemic and the armed forces.

Steve Phillips, WRU Group CEO says, “There is nothing like the atmosphere at Principality Stadium on match day and I know our players are keen to get back out in front of a crowd. Opening the stadium to a reduced crowd is a positive step forward which will enable supporters to return and enjoy live international rugby once again in Wales.”

Mark Williams, Principality Stadium Manager says, “This has required months of complex planning, but we’re delighted to be in a position where we can finally welcome fans back into the stadium. The layout of our stadia and the public concourses determines the maximum capacity we can hold in line with Welsh Governments requirements of a 2metre social distance. With the maximum number of spectators set at 10,000 by Welsh Government, for us, this means a maximum capacity of 8,200 fans with the required social distancing measures in place.”

“We’re still working through a number of factors such as phased entry and due to the limitations within the concourses we’re unable to open the internal Food & Beverage outlets to fans or serve Food and Beverages within our hospitality boxes.”

“We continue to work with Welsh Government throughout the process and collaboratively with all key stakeholders from Cardiff Council, Transport for Wales and Public Health Wales to deliver these events successfully and safely.”

Tickets will go on sale to WRU Member Clubs from tomorrow with a limited allocation of tickets made available per club, reflecting the reduced stadium capacity. Any remaining tickets will be offered for public sale at the end of June. All tickets will be sold in a maximum of pairs to extended household bubbles.