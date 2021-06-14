Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

Principality Stadium set to welcome over 8,000 fans for summer Tests

By Sam Smith
The CEO of the WRU has decided not to step down.

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

The Welsh Rugby Union have confirmed that the Principality Stadium will welcome 8,200 fans for each of their Test matches this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayne Pivac’s Wales face Canada on July 3, followed by back-to-back Tests against Argentina, and they will be playing in front of a home crowd for the first time since the 2020 Guinness Six Nations.

This will also be part of WRU’s digital ticketing strategy, and it has been announced that there will be an allocation of tickets across all three games available to key workers including those on the front line of the pandemic and the armed forces.

Steve Phillips, WRU Group CEO says, “There is nothing like the atmosphere at Principality Stadium on match day and I know our players are keen to get back out in front of a crowd. Opening the stadium to a reduced crowd is a positive step forward which will enable supporters to return and enjoy live international rugby once again in Wales.”

Mark Williams, Principality Stadium Manager says, “This has required months of complex planning, but we’re delighted to be in a position where we can finally welcome fans back into the stadium. The layout of our stadia and the public concourses determines the maximum capacity we can hold in line with Welsh Governments requirements of a 2metre social distance. With the maximum number of spectators set at 10,000 by Welsh Government, for us, this means a maximum capacity of 8,200 fans with the required social distancing measures in place.”

“We’re still working through a number of factors such as phased entry and due to the limitations within the concourses we’re unable to open the internal Food & Beverage outlets to fans or serve Food and Beverages within our hospitality boxes.”

“We continue to work with Welsh Government throughout the process and collaboratively with all key stakeholders from Cardiff Council, Transport for Wales and Public Health Wales to deliver these events successfully and safely.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets will go on sale to WRU Member Clubs from tomorrow with a limited allocation of tickets made available per club, reflecting the reduced stadium capacity. Any remaining tickets will be offered for public sale at the end of June. All tickets will be sold in a maximum of pairs to extended household bubbles.

No more false starts in battle for All Blacks No 10 jersey The extended 2021 season will finally allow for a proper head-to-head for the All Blacks No 10 jersey. Gregor Paul Lions provide blueprint for global game The British and Irish Lions of 2017 set the standards for the years to come. Will the same be the case in 2021? Gregor Paul Final hurdle The Blues are on track to host their first Super Rugby finals showdown since 2003. Patrick McKendry Half’s time Promising Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe has finally earned himself a start after an exceptional provincial season. Tom Vinicombe Loose ideas An injury to Shannon Frizell has possibly made the loose forwards selection picture clearer for the All Blacks. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

Principality Stadium set to welcome over 8,000 fans for summer Tests

Search