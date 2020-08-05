3:58am, 05 August 2020

Premiership-bound Newcastle Falcons have tied down top-scorer Adam Radwan to a new contract extension. The 23-year-old has agreed a new deal with the club which will see him remain with Newcastle until the summer of 2023.

Radwan topped Newcastle’s scoring charts last year as the club went unbeaten in the Championship.

Newcastle won all 22 of their games, with Radwan scoring 14 tries in 15 appearances.

His overall Newcastle record stands at 29 tries in 35 first team games, and the Falcons will be hoping he can continue to add that tally in the Gallagher Premiership.

“It was a no-brainer for me in terms of signing the new contract extension,” he said.

“ I love playing for the Falcons, there’s a really exciting future for the club following our promotion back into the Premiership and I want to be part of things here.”

Director of rugby Dean Richards said: “Adam has that real excitement factor about his game, our supporters love him and it’s easy to see why.

“He played a big role in helping us secure our promotion back up to the top flight for the 2020/21 season, and through his own hard work he is now ready to make a big mark at the next level.”

Radwan’s signing is the latest boost in a good week for Newcastle, with the Falcons announcing the signing of Italian international Marco Fuser on Tuesday.

