Latest Comments

Chiefs prodigy Ratima balances expectation ahead of huge opportunity
A
Andrew 14 minutes ago

Roigard Ratima and Fakatava. No has beens.

Go to comments
'Exeter Chiefs represent the straight-shooting honesty of English rugby'
M
Mzilikazi 58 minutes ago

“It is the recruitment model which has sustained them in times of trouble.” Looking the current squad, Exeter have indeed picked up some good players for Rob Baxters coaching team to work with. And just worth remembering, as an aside, that Rob Baxter is Tavistock born, and a player of 14 years with the club, ten as captain. Man, that alone is pure gold…the club is in his blood ! In addition to the newly recruited players you mention, Nick, I also see some very useful names on their roster. Jonny Gray, Henry Slade, big names, Jacques Vermeulen, Ollie Devoto. Christ Tshiunza, developed by the club as he is just 21 ? And Patrick Schickerling, at 25, still his best years ahead, one would hope. Only one Australian nowadays, Scott Sio. he has, imo, developed a lot with age and experience. Changed days, when Exeter had that core of Australians, led by Nic White and Greg Holmes.

Go to comments
TOP 14

Potential Antoine Dupont replacement ruled out of Six Nations

By Josh Raisey
Toulon's French scrum-half Baptiste Serin (2R) is helped off the field by Protection Civile personnel after being injured during the European Champions Cup rugby union match between Rugby Club Toulonnais (Toulon) and the Exeter Chief's at the Stade Mayol in Toulon, south-eastern France on December 9, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

France head coach Fabien Galthie was dealt a blow in his quest to find a replacement for Antoine Dupont this upcoming Six Nations with Toulon announcing today that scrum-half Baptiste Serin will be out of action for a minimum of four months, ruling him out of the tournament.

The 29-year-old only lasted a matter of minutes of Toulon’s agonising 19-18 loss to Exeter Chiefs at Stade Mayol on Saturday in the Investec Champions Cup after coming on as a second-half substitute. He left the field with his right arm in a sling and the three time European champions have since confirmed that he dislocated his shoulder and will undergo surgery next week.

Toulon posted on social media: “Injured last Saturday, [Baptiste Serin] will have surgery for a dislocated shoulder next week.

“He will be absent for a minimum period of 4 months following this operation.”

With France captain Dupont having already confirmed that he will miss the Six Nations as he attempts to make the move to rugby sevens in order to represent France at the Paris Olympic Games next year, there has been a battle to see who will wear the blue No9 jersey. Though Bordeaux-Begles’ Maxime Lucu is the frontrunner to step up, as he was at the World Cup, Serin was in contention too. Galthie will be starting to grow a little concerned that his scrum-half reserves are beginning to run low.

In the short term, Toulon will be without the 44-cap scrum-half for the rest of the pool stages in their European campaign, starting with a visit to Franklin’s Gardens on Friday to take on Northampton Saints. On top of that he will miss a visit from Munster and a trip to Scotland to face Glasgow Warriors in January, where Toulon now face an uphill battle having lost their opening fixture.

