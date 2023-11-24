Pools announced for Cape Town SVNS

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
40 - 29
FT
36 - 3
FT
44 - 10
FT
51 - 26
FT
36 - 13
FT
23 - 29
FT
41 - 24
FT
49 - 24
FT
29 - 14
FT
23 - 29
FT
34 - 19
FT
35 - 6
FT
12 - 18
FT
24 - 27
FT
31 - 7
FT
22 - 24
FT
18 - 13
FT
23 - 18
FT
47 - 3
FT
12 - 24
FT
27 - 12
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The massive compliment Joe Marler paid to a teenage Sale tighthead

2

Exclusive RugbyPass interview: Harlequins' Will Evans

3

'No comment at this stage' - Prem club clam up on RG Snyman

4

New Zealand coach provides troubling injury update on Sarah Hirini

5

'We want the best players to play for England': Farrell on eligibility

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Two years ago I was on building sites': Rhys Litterick, from landscaping graft to a date with Antoine Dupont

The Cardiff prop was doing manual labour while playing semi-pro rugby as recently as 2021.

Sevens News

Aussie Maddison Levi aiming for SVNS greatness after record-breaking season

How Black Ferns Sevens channel ‘pressure’ to stay ‘hungry’ for more SVNS success

‘We scraped through’: Australia suffer ‘frustrating’ quarters exit at Dubai SVNS

Blitzboks debutant Quewin Nortje on the cusp of Dubai SVNS ‘dream’

More Sevens More News

Trending Video

Ian Foster World Cup interview with John Kirwin | The Breakdown

All Blacks coach Ian Foster sits down with All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwin to discuss key reflections of the World Cup cycle and how the coach hopes to be remembered.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Will arduous All Blacks schedule hamper Razor’s rebuild?
G
Greg 39 minutes ago

Jeez, Driss, Tony and Matt! Razor is a rugby coach who is dependent on the cattle he’s got, he’s not the new Messiah! FYI, the Crusaders won the big ones, but they lost quite a few along the way. Did they ever win 15 in a row (even in Super)?

Go to comments More News
'Owen Farrell is another prophet railroaded out of his own land - who can replace him?'
B
Ben 1 hours ago

Nick, Smith looks solid but am i right in saying Borthwick doesn’t have a track record of embracing flair?

Go to comments More News
Sevens

Pools announced for Cape Town SVNS

By Josh Raisey
South African players enter the pitch before the final against Argentina during the HSBC SVNS rugby tournament on December 3, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Martin Dokoupil/Getty Images)

Having come through the ‘pool of death’ to win the men’s HSBC Dubai SVNS over the weekend, South Africa Sevens have been handed a gentler pool for their home leg of the SVNS series in Cape Town this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blitzboks have been drawn with losing quarter-finalists Ireland and the United States in Pool A, as well as Great Britain.

Victors in the women’s tournament in Dubai, Australia, have been drawn alongside Fiji, Japan and Spain in Cape Town, with Japan and Spain sitting in ninth and twelfth in the standings after both failing to make the quarter-finals.

Video Spacer

WATCH AS Stormers coach John Dobson explains what his selection tactics are for rthe opening round of the European Cup competition
Video Spacer
WATCH AS Stormers coach John Dobson explains what his selection tactics are for rthe opening round of the European Cup competition

Losing men’s finalists in Dubai Argentina have been handed a slightly trickier pool alongside losing semi-finalists Fiji in Pool B, with France and Spain taking the other two places. Losing women’s finalists New Zealand have been drawn with Ireland, Brazil and Great Britain.

Men’s bronze medalists in Dubai New Zealand will face Samoa and Australia in Pool C, who both lost to the eventual finalists in the quarter-final stage. Canada take the final place in their pool, who currently sit bottom in the standings after one leg. Women’s bronze medalists in Dubai France have a tough pool in Cape Town after being grouped with semi-finalists at the weekend Canada, quarter-finalists the United States and hosts South Africa.

HSBC SVNS Cape Town pools – Women:

Pool A: Australia, Fiji, Japan, Spain
Pool B: New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, Great Britain
Pool C: France, Canada, USA, South Africa

HSBC SVNS Cape Town pools – Men:

Pool A: South Africa, Ireland, USA, Great Britain
Pool B: Argentina, Fiji, France, Spain
Pool C: New Zealand, Samoa, Australia, Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Key players ruled out ahead of New Zealand’s SVNS quest in Cape Town

Both the Black Ferns and All Blacks Sevens have been dealt major injury blows ahead of their shot at SVNS Series redemption in Cape Town next weekend.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE 'Owen Farrell is another prophet railroaded out of his own land - who can replace him?' 'Owen Farrell is another prophet railroaded out of his own land - who can replace him?'
Search