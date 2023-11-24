Pools announced for Cape Town SVNS
Having come through the ‘pool of death’ to win the men’s HSBC Dubai SVNS over the weekend, South Africa Sevens have been handed a gentler pool for their home leg of the SVNS series in Cape Town this weekend.
The Blitzboks have been drawn with losing quarter-finalists Ireland and the United States in Pool A, as well as Great Britain.
Victors in the women’s tournament in Dubai, Australia, have been drawn alongside Fiji, Japan and Spain in Cape Town, with Japan and Spain sitting in ninth and twelfth in the standings after both failing to make the quarter-finals.
Losing men’s finalists in Dubai Argentina have been handed a slightly trickier pool alongside losing semi-finalists Fiji in Pool B, with France and Spain taking the other two places. Losing women’s finalists New Zealand have been drawn with Ireland, Brazil and Great Britain.
Men’s bronze medalists in Dubai New Zealand will face Samoa and Australia in Pool C, who both lost to the eventual finalists in the quarter-final stage. Canada take the final place in their pool, who currently sit bottom in the standings after one leg. Women’s bronze medalists in Dubai France have a tough pool in Cape Town after being grouped with semi-finalists at the weekend Canada, quarter-finalists the United States and hosts South Africa.
HSBC SVNS Cape Town pools – Women:
Pool A: Australia, Fiji, Japan, Spain
Pool B: New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, Great Britain
Pool C: France, Canada, USA, South Africa
HSBC SVNS Cape Town pools – Men:
Pool A: South Africa, Ireland, USA, Great Britain
Pool B: Argentina, Fiji, France, Spain
Pool C: New Zealand, Samoa, Australia, Canada
Comments
Latest Comments
