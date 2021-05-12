7:15am, 12 May 2021

Wasps have signed Doncaster Knights captain Robin Hislop, the loosehead prop who initially came through at Edinburgh and was capped at age-grade level by Scotland before making his name south of the border in the Championship, initially at Rotherham under his soon-to-be Gallagher Premiership boss Lee Blackett.

The 29-year-old has been a regular pick in the end-of-season Championship dream teams and having had a fleeting taste of the Premiership when signed on loan last term by Saracens, Hislop will now get the opportunity to show he has what it takes on a permanent basis to be a consistent performer in the English top-flight.

Wasps boss Blackett said: “We are delighted to sign Bomber for next season. I really enjoyed my time with him at Rotherham and I’m really looking forward to working with him again at Wasps.

“Bomber has been one of the standout props in the Championship for quite a while now and he will really add to our front row options for next season.”

Hislop added: “I’m delighted to be joining Wasps. They are a big club that plays a great brand of rugby. I’m looking forward to testing myself back at that higher level on a daily basis and adding value to the squad. I’m very excited and grateful for the opportunity for me and my family.”

It was mid-April, ahead of Doncaster’s Championship clash with Saracens, that Hislop reflected on his career which included spending more than a year away from the game. “I took some time out, had a serious injury and my dad passed away as well,” he explained to RugbyPass. “I went back to Scotland just to look after my mother and two sisters.

“I worked on the farm a bit but my partner Rachael was in Glasgow, so we lived together there and I got a job as a development officer in a school promoting rugby in the local area. I was very much in the real world for ten, twelve months and was really grateful to Doncaster offering me a chance to get back into pro rugby.”

