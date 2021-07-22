North Harbour recruit former All Blacks trainee, lose capped flanker

6:49pm, 22 July 2021

North Harbour will likely be without one of their star players for the length of the upcoming NPC season – but they’ve brought in some experienced heads to help counter the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

One-test All Black Dillon Hunt hasn’t been named in the squad for the 2021 campaign and is still feeling the effects of a concussion suffered in the late stages of last year. The former Highlanders openside flanker last featured on the field in the final game of Harbour’s 2020 campaign and despite signing for the Blues for this year’s Super Rugby season, was never able to run out in his new colours.

Former Crusader Ethan Roots is also off the books for the upcoming campaign, with the loose forward still signed on to represent Ospreys in Wales.

There will be plenty of experience for the team to call on this year, however, with two bits of astute recruitment particularly noteworthy.

Former Chiefs hooker Rhys Marshall, who represented the New Zealand Under 20s in 2012, has returned to the country after a five-season stint with Munster. The 28-year-old trained with the All Blacks in 2013 and amassed 28 caps for the Chiefs over four seasons, vying for game time with the likes of Mahonri Schwalger, Hika Elliot and Nathan Harris.

Marshall will be competing with young Blues hooker Luteru Tolai for minutes this year.

The other major addition comes in the midfield, with Samoan centre Henry Taefu linking up with Harbour after representing the Western Force in Super Rugby this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taefu isn’t the only new internationally-capped player joining the squad, however, with Ikale Tahi halfback Aisea Halo and Manu Samoa lock Senio Toleafoa.

Former Chiefs wing Asaeli Tikoirotuma also won’t be back for the coming campaign but there’s otherwise a relatively settled look to the squad.

Experienced forwards Sione Mafileo, Nic Mayhew, Jacob Pierce, Murphy Taramai are all on deck while the likes of Bryn Hall, Bryn Gatland, James Little and Shaun Stevenson will lead the backs.

North Harbour kick off their campaign at home on August 8 against last year’s Premiership semi-finalists Waikato.

North Harbour squad:

Props

ADVERTISEMENT

Sione Mafileo

Nic Mayhew

Teague McElroy

Fatongia Paea

Jimmy Roots

Karl Tu’inukuafe

Hookers

Donald Coleman

Rhys Marshall

Luteru Tolai

Locks

Xavier Cowley-Tuioti

Jacob Pierce

Senio Toleafo

Loose forwards

Tate Evans

Lotu Inisi

Tim Sail

Cameron Suafoa

Murphy Taramai

Sione Teu

Chlayton Frans (Apprentice)

Halfbacks

Bryn Hall

Aisea Halo

Siaosi Nginingini

First five-eighths

Bryn Gatland

Jack Heighton

Midfielders

Fine Inisi

James Little

Henry Taefu

Outside backs

Tomas Aoake

Kade Banks

Walter Fifita

Moses Leo

Antonio Mikaele-Tu’u

Shaun Stevenson