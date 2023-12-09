Normally mild-mannered pundit rips into Connacht amid Galway flop

Usually mild-mannered Irish rugby pundit Donncha O’Callaghan unleashed a scathing critique of Connacht during their dismal performance against Bordeaux-Begles in Galway in the opening round of the Investec Champions Cup.

The TNT Sports pundit didn’t mince his words as he lambasted Connacht for their humiliating 41-5 thrashing at the hands of the French club in Galway. O’Callaghan, known for his measured analyses, expressed his disappointment with Connacht’s lacklustre display at the Sports Ground.

Despite an early try from flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton, Connacht struggled to contain Bordeaux, with Damian Penaud, Romain Buros, and Pablo Uberti wreaking havoc. The defeat marked Connacht’s heaviest home loss in top-flight European competition, prompting O’Callaghan to deliver a rare and impassioned criticism of the team’s performance on the TNT Sports broadcast.

“We’ve got exactly what we expected from Bordeaux, offloading in the tackle, some incredible players doing some incredible stuff,” the former Munster lock told Sarra Elgan. “But from an Irish point of view, Connacht have been so disappointing. Pete Wilkins is a lovely man but he needs to lose it inside that dressing room.

“Small little things at the moment, throwing the ball into touch, not looking after the ball, losing lineouts. I came here hoping that Connacht were starved of European rugby. They’re top table now and you would not think it. I promise you Sarah, some of the performances, the likes of Buccaneers and Galwegians tomorrow would have greater desire than what we’ve seen out of Connacht. I don’t like to be harsh on them, but sometimes we leave them off. That first half was not acceptable.”

He wasn’t done, tearing further into the Westerners, whose return to Europe’s top tier left a lot to be desired.

“You can use the excuses, Mack Hansen going off injured, the bigger men, but they’re excuses for this team. The individual errors are not good enough for Connacht at the moment. Their set piece is a joke. The line out they can’t get any return of it, and it’s really hurting them.

“I know I’m blinkered, looking at it with with Irish eyes and I don’t want to take anything away from Bordeaux but they’re thinking we can really open it out in this second half.”