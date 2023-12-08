Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Kevin Sinfield back at England work on Sunday after marathon success

2

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

3

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

4

Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic

5

Edinburgh could be about to lose Bill Mata to Prem

More News More News

Latest Feature

Part apex predator, part immovable bovine - meet the new-look Bulls

Jake White's team are lacing their traditional oomph with flourishes of flair

Rugby World Cup 2023 News

'Nearly men': Ian Foster's All Black legacy as head coach

The World Cup elimination messages Galthie got from Henry, Woodward

Breaking: Former Fiji boss Simon Raiwalui confirms his next move

Why Miles Amatosero can be the Wallabies' next Will Skelton

More RWC23 More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference, speaking about family life when involved in test rugby, and spoke about how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Taniela Tupou looking to 'reach the next level' in fresh start with Rebels
R
Red and White Dynamight 28 minutes ago

just chasing the biggest dollar, will never reach his potential.

Go to comments More News
Eddie Jones to be named head coach of Japan
P
Pecos 28 minutes ago

Sayonara Japan.

Go to comments More News
Challenge Cup

Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Olivier Chassignole/AFP via Getty Images)

Clermont successfully gambled with a Springboks-like bench tactic to ensure they won Friday night’s Challenge Cup opener versus Edinburgh. The Rugby World Cup-winning South Africa raised eyebrows on a number of occasions throughout 2023 by naming replacements that had a seven forwards/one back split.

ADVERTISEMENT

French club boss Christophe Urios has now come up with a fresh take on bench use in rugby, though. With his Top 14 team struggling against their Scottish visitors and in danger of surrendering a lead that had been cut to 17-13 after 61 minutes of play, the head coach reacted in a brusque manner to what he was seeing.

The introduction of replacements is usually a thing that gradually happens during the second half of a match, but so fed up was Urios by his starting team’s display that he sent on seven Clermont replacements in one go, and that wholesale change was immediately rewarded.

Video Spacer

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference and at it spoke about how big a role family played in his decision to leave Test rugby. He also spoke about evolution and how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster.

Video Spacer
Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference and at it spoke about how big a role family played in his decision to leave Test rugby. He also spoke about evolution and how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster.

Daniel Bibi Biziwu, Yohan Beheregara, Henzo Kiteau, Killian Tixeront, Fritz Lee, Baptiste Jauneau and Jules Plisson – five forwards and two backs – all took the pitch at the same time at Stade Marcel-Michelin, just minutes after another sub back has entered the fray.

French media match reports outline how interplay from two of the subs swiftly created the chance for Alex Newsome to score and put Clermont back on track for their eventual 31-18 win.

“The substitutes gave us the energy we needed to turn the game around,” reckoned Urios post-game. “The players didn’t know it, but I had imagined changing seven players on the hour mark.

“We lacked physical intensity… were disappointing in the rucks and the physical commitment. Edinburgh started the game on time, but we didn’t!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Theo Dan: 'Whenever someone tells me how well I’m doing I still can’t quite take it in' Theo Dan: 'Whenever someone tells me how well I’m doing I still can’t quite take it in'
Search