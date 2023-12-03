New Zealand Rugby re-sign Beauden Barrett on long-term deal

Beauden Barrett has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby on a four-year deal which will see the Test centurion eligible to continue his All Black career.

The current All Blacks‘ fullback is currently signed with Toyota Verblitz on a one-year deal for the 2023/24 Japan Rugby League One season which begins this coming weekend.

Barrett will return to New Zealand following his season in Japan and immediately be available for All Blacks selection in 2024, while he will return to the Blues for Super Rugby Pacific in 2025.

The bumper four-year deal will see Barrett eligible to add to his 123 Test caps through to the next Rugby World Cup in 2027, which he said was the motivating factor in re-signing.

“It’s a huge privilege to put on the black jersey and one I will never take for granted,” he said.

“I’m still really passionate about playing alongside my brothers Scott and Jordie for Coastal, Taranaki or the All Blacks so looking forward to adding value where I can on my return from Japan.

“I am also grateful for the continued support from Taranaki, the Blues and New Zealand Rugby.”

The two-time World Rugby Player of the Year was the lone try-scorer in the Rugby World Cup final as the All Blacks finished runners-up in heartbreaking fashion in France.

With his new deal, Barrett will could still become a dual World Cup-winner in 2027 and add to his 2015 winners medal.

Incoming All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson was grateful to have Barrett’s services availlable to call upon.

“Beauden brings an enormous amount of class to the table,” Scott Robertson said.

“He is the second most-capped All Black back in history for a reason and to have his knowledge and experience in our game is a reflection of his loyalty.”