By the numbers: Looking at Andy Farrell’s path to Lions head coach

Andy Farrell has been confirmed as British and Irish Lions head coach for the Australia tour in 2025.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the numbers behind Ireland boss Farrell’s career as a player and coach.

48 – Farrell’s age.

8 – the number of caps Farrell won for England in rugby union.

370 – the number of appearances Farrell made for rugby league club Wigan.

2 – the number of previous Lions tours (2013 and 2017) Farrell went on as part of the coaching team.

3135 – the number of points Farrell scored for Wigan.

3 – the number of times Ireland have beaten New Zealand with Farrell as head coach.

17 – Farrell’s age when he became the youngest player to appear in a rugby league Challenge Cup final.

21 – Farrell’s age when he became the youngest player to captain Great Britain in 1996.

4 – the number of Six Nations titles, Grand Slams and Triple Crowns Ireland have won since Farrell became head coach.

1 – Ireland became the world-ranked number one team under Farrell’s direction in 2022.