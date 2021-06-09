Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
ADVERTISEMENT
Harlequins confirm Nathan Earle is among 11 players who are set to leave

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

One-time England prospect Nathan Earle has been confirmed as one of the eleven players who will leave title-chasing Harlequins at the end of this season. The winger finally got a Premiership appearance in May after a five-month wait during which there was speculation he might move to France for next season, potentially to newly-promoted Perpignan. 

Earle scored two tries on his comeback at Leicester last month and assistant Nick Evans was chuffed with that effort. “It was great to see him back,” he said at the time. “For someone like that after the injury he had

“He has just had a new baby as well so we joke about the lack of sleep that he is going to have, but he is such an influence on the group. He is one of those guys that is given the role of just getting the guys up. He is boisterous, he is loud so it is great to have him back on the field and in and around training.”

However, he won’t be in an around training for much longer after being listed as one of the eleven who will move on from The Stoop at the end of this month. A Harlequins statement read: “As with the end of every season, Harlequins will say goodbye to a number of departing players this summer.

“As well as the already announced departures of Scott Baldwin (signed for Worcester Warriors), Mike Brown (Newcastle Falcons), James Lang (Edinburgh), Glen Young (Edinburgh) and Michele Campagnaro (Colomiers), Harlequins will see Tevita Cavubati, Martin Landajo, Ben Tapuai, Nathan Earle, Elia Elia and Brett Herron also leave the club.”

General manager Billy Millard said: “I want to thank all of our departing players for everything they have given to the Famous Quarters during their time at Quins. On behalf of all our staff, it has been a pleasure to work alongside these eleven guys on the pitch or outside of rugby and we say goodbye to some good friends and great players and we wish them nothing but the best. The Stoop will always be their home – once a Quin, always a Quin!”

CONFIRMED LIST OF DEPARTING PLAYERS:
Scott Baldwin (Worcester Warriors)
Tevita Cavubati
Mike Brown (Newcastle Falcons)
James Lang (Edinburgh)
Martin Landajo
Glen Young (Edinburgh)
Ben Tapuai
Nathan Earle
Elia Elia
Michele Campagnaro (Colomiers)
Brett Herron

