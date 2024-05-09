Murphy Walker makes 'easy decision' over new deal after injury hell

Murphy Walker is desperate to banish his recent injury frustration after extending his contract with Glasgow for the next two seasons.

The 24-year-old tighthead prop has not played for his club since December 2022 due to a variety of neck, calf and knee issues, although he did manage to pick up his third Scotland cap in the World Cup warm-up match at home to Italy last July.

Walker has now got himself back to fitness and it was revealed on Wednesday that he has been rewarded with a new contract at Scotstoun.

“It was an easy decision to re-sign with the club, really,” said the prop.

“It’s been a strange couple of years, as it’s been so long since I’ve played a professional game for the club because of injury lay-offs and so on, but at the same time I’ve played for Scotland last summer and been involved with the A team.

“The overriding emotion for me when it comes to the last two years as a Warrior has probably been frustration to be honest, just because of the run of injuries and when they’ve come about, so when it came to it, renewing was such a straightforward decision.

“I just want to get back to playing rugby and playing well, and giving everything for this club. I can’t wait to be back out there in front of the supporters once more.”

Head coach Franco Smith added: “We are pleased to have secured Murphy’s services for another couple of seasons.

“Whilst he has endured his share of bad luck with injuries, he has worked extremely hard with our medical and S&C teams to get back to full fitness and put himself in the best possible position.

“He has shown he is willing to do whatever it takes to become the best version of himself on and off the field, and we look forward to continuing to work with him.”