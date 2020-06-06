11:15am, 06 June 2020

Montpellier have confirmed the signing of French international wing Vincent Rattez ahead of the 2020/2021 season. Rattez has signed on a three-year deal and will officially start his time at the club from July 1st.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on March 24, 1992 in Colombes, Rattez starred for France at this year’s Guinness Six Nations, and signs on at MHR from La Rochelle. The 28-year-old started his career at Narbonne in the ProD2, before making the jump to the Top 14 in 2016.

Montpellier Director of Rugby, Xavier Garbajosa said on the MHR website: “Vincent Rattez is an important boy in the squad because of his state of mind who brings a lot of bond. He is a boy who has progressed a lot from year to year since his departure from Narbonne until to becoming an international.

“We expect Vincent to bring us his rugby and human qualities, his high standards and his good humor!”

The 89kg flyer is quite a direction change on the wing for Montpellier, who are losing the services of giant Fijian wing Nemani Nadolo, who outweighs the Frenchman by 50kg. Rattez was part of France’s World Cup campaign, although he had not played for France in more than two years, before he was drafted into Les Bleus’ RWC 2019 squad mid-tournament. He was not in France’s original 31-man squad, but called up as an injury replacement for Thomas Ramos.

He attended the same Parisian academy as Wesley Fofana.