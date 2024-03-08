Missed penalty not to blame: Three takeaways from Tahs vs Highlanders
It came right down to the end. With the ball propped up on his kicking tee, Waratahs fly-half Tane Edmed had an opportunity to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
The Highlanders had worked hard to claim a two-point lead over the hosts, but the result was out of their hands as Edmed slowly stepped towards the ball.
But the attempt went wide and Edmed dropped his head. The Highlanders won a thriller 23-21 at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Friday evening.
Waratahs fans should still be proud of their rugby heroes, though, and the same of course should be said for their Highlanders counterparts.
That was a Trans-Tasman Super Rugby Pacific thriller.
Costly errors and poor execution costs the Waratahs a win
The easy thing to do here would be to focus on what happened at the end of the match. Tane Edmed had a chance to snatch it for the Waratahs at the death but pushed his attempt at goal wide right.
But let’s take a step back. In rugby, it’s very rarely the case that the goal-kicker should burden all the blame for a missed shot at victory. In truth, everything that led to that moment played a part.
From the early exchanges, the Waratahs looked a bit off in key moments. When they were down 3-10, they had multiple attacking opportunities inside the Highlanders’ 22 that didn’t finish with points.
Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava intercepted the ball on one of the Tahs’ attacks, and there was a knock-on inside the 22 with their next attacking opportunity a few minutes later.
While the Waratahs managed to fight their way into the lead, when the going got tough in the final ‘quarter’ of the fixture, they unfortunately reverted back to bad habits.
With just two points separating the teams, replacement Harry Wilson was penalised for a high tackle inside his own half. It gave Sam Gilbert the chance to extend the Highlanders’ lead, but fortunately for the hosts that attempt failed to hit the mark.
Shortly after, lock Max Hicks put a surprise grubber kick through from midfield. The kick was sent Max Jorgensen’s way, and the rising star coughed it up. That gave the Highlanders a scrum inside the Waratahs’ 22.
So, while some headlines may choose to focus on the missed kick at the end, it’s far more accurate to say that it was a series of mistakes that cost the Waratahs a win.
Tanielu Tele’a, that is 😮💨😮💨😮💨#SuperRugbyPacific #WARvHIG pic.twitter.com/NCSrlTkiQt
— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 8, 2024
Highlanders centre Tanielu Tele’a scores a jaw-dropping try
The Highlanders needed a hero to stand up at Allianz Stadium, and it was centre Tanielu Tele’a who answered that call with a sensational score down the right edge.
Inside centre Sam Gilbert threw the ball wide to Tele’a, who reeled in the cut-out pass with a one-handed juggling act. But what happened next has to be seen to be believed.
From practically a standing start, Tele’a bumped off Triston Reilly with sheer force before getting the better of Joey Walton – the final defender who stood between the centre and the try line.
Tele’a was rightfully thrilled as he ran in for the score. The centre capped off the sensational solo effort with a swan dive followed by a passionate flex to the crowd.
It was Tele’a’s first try of the season, and there was no better time to make that impact than towards the end of the clash with the Tahs. It gave the visitors the lead.
Wallabies quartet nearly guide Tahs to win
Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Langi Gleeson and Ned Hanigan. All four men are Wallabies, and that quartet were among those who so nearly helped the Waratahs to what would’ve been their second consecutive win over New Zealand opposition.
Max Jorgensen, while not a capped Wallaby yet, was also solid out the back.
Gleeson carried hard every single time he touched the ball, and Hanigan was the tireless workhorse that he has been throughout the entirety of his career.
But it’s Perese and Nawaqanitawase who deserve much more than a mere honourable mention. Perese was the pick of the bunch with the centre standing out during a stunning first half.
Perese scored one try, carried the ball for 50 metres, made 14 post-contact metres, had one line break to his name and had beaten six defenders. That’s a pretty impressive 40 minutes of footy.
Tahs with a beauty 😍😍#SuperRugbyPacific #WARvHIG pic.twitter.com/QgzKGKiiY6
— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 8, 2024
Then there’s Nawaqanitawase. The NRL-bound wing was all class to set up Perese’s try with a well-worked kick in behind the Highlanders’ defensive line.
But, in a moment that may have gone unnoticed earlier in the half, it was a tidy ‘Soccer’ kick to Tane Edmed off the ground which deserves some plaudits from fans.
They may have lost, but the Waratahs have the nucleus of a very good Super Rugby Pacific side. The Tahs will be back, and could still very well take out the title when it’s all said and done.
Comments on RugbyPass
World Cup is over. It also is one tournament that lasts 1 month which gives you a badge for 4 years called world champions. Ireland are one of the best. South Africa are notoriously difficult to beat at home. The only benefits to Ireland this time is their used to going down there with their clubs. However, Ireland needs to bring a few new players down in the summer to play South Africa, and continue growing their relatively new rugby identity at the pinnacle of the game, against the best.11 Go to comments
If Hansen or Erasmus said this I would listen. But coming from somebody like Borthwick, it means nothing. What exactly has Borthwick won? Nothing. His opinion means nothing11 Go to comments
Steve Borthdick needs to worry about his own team and crappy coaching skills before he starts making excuses before games by labeling teams things they aren't. I hope.ireland smash the living day lights out of England and this guy has more pressure heaped on his shoulders. Calling Ireland the best cause they are winning a tournament against extremely weak sides is becoming very old very fast but hey it's great as they will be in for a shock when they hit SA soil.11 Go to comments
Hey Ben! Soon you will be able to address your hero as Doctor! Congratulations!1 Go to comments
Hey Ben! Soon you will be able to address your hero as Doctor! Congratulations!1 Go to comments
Clear as day they have an identity crises. Borthers is finding the rugby in his DNA isn't going to work at international level with this group of players and he's now trying to implement something that's not natural to him. There is no clear direction. If you're playing for Scotland you know what the coach wants. If you're playing for England there must be so many different things running through your head that it's impossible to play in the moment and that's reflected in the basic errors and general confusion.1 Go to comments
Borthwick & Warburton should focus on their respective sides woes rather than singing Irish praises. SA are the current world champions and the Irish need to beat them in July to lay any claims, that is all there is to it.11 Go to comments
Totally agree with Schalk. If Marcus were playing for Scotland people would rate him so much higher. He has just as much talent as a young Finn Russell, he's just not getting the opportunity which is why he will never reach Finn's level. Russell was always considered a rough diamond just like Marcus, it's only recently he's become a world class international ten. It's taken him a lot of highs and lows to turn that raw potential into consistency but the coaches encourage him to express himself and understand he will make mistakes. Marcus won't ever get that level of support and opportunity so he will never fulfill his potential, which is very sad.4 Go to comments
Are Ireland the real world champions? No, they demonstrably aren’t. The headline is silly and foolish. Are Ireland the best rugby team in the world right now? Possibly, but how to establish that beyond any doubt? It’s basically individual people’s opinions.11 Go to comments
Jorgensen is the most overrated and super-hyped Aussie player in the comp’. The Aussie media are forever looking out for the second coming of Tim Horan/Jason Little. They did it with Petaia, James O’Connor etc… the end result - consistently inconsistent performances by these young wunderkinds at state and international level.1 Go to comments
For a team that still cant pass the QF of a WC, its amazing how fond the Irish seem to be of the ‘being the best” tag. So much more pain waiting for them…11 Go to comments
You are probably not allowed to link to other articles but the best response to this article is from Conor Neville “*Irish rugby thrust into role of pantomime villain*“ on the RTE website. I will link it to every Welsh and Scottish pal I’ve ever known! I’ve never laughed so hard.33 Go to comments
Continuity means playing the same players who failed previously. Clarity in selection of the best players available is better under Bwick than Jones but the clarity of a game plan with the best players is still missing and again we have a captain who is not neccesarily the best player in his position. Be like Gatland and trust younger players.2 Go to comments
“What you saw is a team that is trying to develop, a team that is trying to add layers to their game.” Some indicators (including leaks from English training) suggest training vastly concentrating on the defensive system for the first 3 games. I expect England to have more rounded training more attack/passing time going into the final two fixtures and therefore less handling errors. I expect a big step up from Scotland with England causing problems to Irelands attack. Ireland have no equal in my opinion in preparing for these big games. This will be a different Ireland also in some respects. I expect Ireland to prevail, but with England pushing them hard for most of the game. England-France last game will also be epic.22 Go to comments
It's probably good for a team to have two drastically different 15s that they can pick depending on the opposition, really.2 Go to comments
This kid isn’t anything special. Stop bleating2 Go to comments
Win the toss Ireland, kick high and deep. Make England sweat on the exit. No stupid penalties, Andrew Porter, no easy exits. Don’t let the very good and streetwise England pack turn the breakdowns in dockyard brawls at the outset. How this area is refereed will be crucial. Laxity will not be good for Ireland. I am interested to see Furbank remains at fullback. I had thought Steward might have been brought back for this game. I would see that as a positive on balance for Ireland, kicking high to pressure the England backfield. I am also relieved that Marcus Smith will start on the bench. That may prove to be a mistake by England, but then again, coming on later he may do damage. However he will face a very strong Irish bench…..Kelleher, Conan, Baird and Frawley are formidable men to bring on at the finish. The other four are no slouches either, though I would personally like to see Casey on the bench instead of Murray. I feel Casey has the better, faster pass, and is the rising player, who needs the game time to develop. One thing about that Calcutta Cup game, Nick. I thought the handling errors were stratospheric for this modern era of the game. Scotland especially started very badly. And you do allude to the errors by England in saying “England made too many turnovers which led to Scottish scores directly”. I would have thought a more accurate start by the Scots might have denied England that full ten point jump they got.22 Go to comments
yes ok 1 Ireland 2 bokke 3 France 4 Australia 5 England 6 Argentina116 Go to comments
We shall see when they come to Loftus 😉11 Go to comments
maybe Raiwalui World Rugby High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager can stop this BS from the Pacific Lions, poaching from Fiji *Bula*21 Go to comments