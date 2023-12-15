Matt Todd finding familiarity among cast of returning Crusaders

At just 35, Matt Todd could very well be on the playing field for the Crusaders, but instead, the 25-time All Black is getting a jump start on his coaching career.

Todd played out what would be the last of his playing years in a Toshiba Brave Lupus jersey in Japan just this year, but has already featured in the coaches box for both the Canterbury U19 team and the senior NPC side.

Incoming Crusaders coach Rob Penney has been quick to reward Todd’s efforts by recruiting him to Super Rugby status, employing the 140-cap Crusader for his nous on the defensive end and as a breakdown specialist.

He’ll rejoin plenty of familiar faces at Rugby Park, with 12 former teammates from Todd’s last season (2019) in red and black in the 2024 squad, including some veterans older than the assistant coach.

Ryan Crotty – who Todd recently recruited back to Canterbury’s NPC side – joins Manasa Mataele and Owen Franks in returning to the Christchurch club.

“I think having some of those familiar faces helps. Having guys you played with, you can kind of lean on them at certain times,” Todd said, as reported by Stuff.

“I certainly wouldn’t have thought an opportunity like this would come so quickly. For it to happen, I’m very grateful for that.

“But I know, at the same time, it’s now about making the most of that opportunity and putting in the work that’s required to live up to the expectations that are required when you’ve got a role like this.”

Todd and Penney have big shoes to fill, replacing new All Blacks personnel in Scott Robertson and Scott Hansen. But, as the squad members on their next era, it’s a familiar schedule for Todd.

“It’s reasonably the same,” he said of pre-season training.

“This time of the year, there’s a mix of footy stuff, hard work, conditioning-type stuff that you need to do to get the body ready. Then that kind of bonding stuff, doing activities that you build those connection pieces, get everyone familiar with each other as quick as you can.”

Expectations for the team on a seven-year win streak are more subdued than previous campaigns given the on and off-field turnover, but the messages are consistent within the camp says Todd.

“The conversations that have been had, the standards that are being driven, the want to get better from the players and everyone is really high.

“I think there’s certainly that hunger and desire to want to get better, and that’s what you need this time of the year. And everyone is open to feedback, they want feedback to learn and want to be challenge and want to grow. It’s pleasing to see.”