2:26pm, 08 February 2021

Maggie Alphonsi has shown her gratitude for the support she has received following sexist abuse over the weekend. The former World Cup winner with England was working as a pundit for the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations on Saturday, but was subject to sexist abuse on social media.

She addressed this abuse on Twitter, whilst also mentioning how achievements from her playing career qualify her for the job.

These include earning 74 caps and scoring 28 tries for England as well as winning the World Cup and a record-breaking seven consecutive Six Nations titles. The former Saracens flanker was also inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2016.

In another post she said that she and many other women will not be silenced in the face of abuse. “A good afternoon in the studio for ITAvFRA,” she wrote on Twitter.

“As expected though, many sexist comments about women working on men’s rugby. Those who comment are not worthy of a response. Rugby is not a gender, it’s a sport and my accolades far outweigh what any of those sexist individuals have achieved!!

“Thank you to those who have shown their support. It’s been overwhelming. For those who continue to comment on my gender, I say, mine (and many other women’s voices) will never be silenced regardless of how hard they try to oppress it. Thanks to ITV for your continued support too.”

The abuse that sports people receive on social media is something that is constantly in the spotlight and there have been calls for action in recent weeks following the racist abuse that Premier League footballers have received.

Already this year there has been a campaign in support of the women’s game after there was yet more abuse in the wake of the Women’s Six Nations being rescheduled in January.