Luckless Scotland wing Darcy Graham to miss rest of the season
Edinburgh have confirmed Scotland wing Darcy Graham will undergo surgery on a groin injury next week and is likely to miss the rest of the season.
It is the latest setback for the 26-year-old, who had already been ruled out of the Six Nations Championship for the second straight season with his latest issue.
Graham returned to training recently after recovering from a quadriceps injury and had hoped to prove his fitness in time to feature for Scotland against England last Saturday.
But he then picked up a groin problem and after receiving specialist advice from a surgeon this week, has now been booked in for an operation.
Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt confirmed Graham was facing a “three-to-four month” absence.
The club’s last regular-season fixture in the United Rugby Championship is on 1 June, three months from now, although the wing could potentially still feature in the current campaign if Edinburgh were to progress to the end-of-season play-offs.
“Darcy has seen a surgeon and he is going to be out long term,” Everitt said. “We’re hoping that he’ll be back in at the tail end of the season, but there’s nothing definite.
“It will be frustrating for Darcy. We know that he’s proud of the club he plays for and he loves having the opportunity to play for his country.
“When he went down with that injury last week he was really training well and looking forward to being in contention against England so one can imagine the disappointment that he’s going through at the moment.
“But we’re also aware that in the game we’re in, these things happen, it’s the nature of the sport. He accepts what needs to be done and he’ll be very relieved when he’s back to full fitness and doesn’t have to carry these niggles with him throughout the season.”
Graham, joint-third on Scotland’s all-time try-scoring list with 24 in 39 Tests, missed last season’s Six Nations after tearing knee ligaments playing for Edinburgh in December 2022.
He returned in time to feature in Scotland’s pre-World Cup warm-up Tests and scored five tries at the tournament in France, only to suffer a hip injury in their final pool game against Ireland.
That led to a further two months on the sidelines, a period which also saw him have a screw removed from his knee from his previous injury.
When he returned to action for Edinburgh in December, Graham admitted his knee had been “giving him bother” for the past 12 months and there were times he was in “constant pain” and relying on painkillers to get through training and matches.
But after four games back, the livewire wing – who recently agreed a new contract with Edinburgh until the 2027 World Cup – suffered a quad issue in mid-January and is now facing another frustrating period on the sidelines after his latest setback.
“He is an explosive athlete, as we all know, and he’s got good feet, so he is at risk of getting injuries,” said Everitt. “I think it is bad luck. I have coached many players in the past who are just injury prone and sometimes it just goes away after a period of time.
“I just feel it is important that at this stage in his career that he gets time to sort out the niggles he has been carrying over a period of time.
“We all know the pressures of the World Cup, the pressure that was on to play in that tournament and get the best possible result, but there is an opportunity now for Darcy to use this time to get better, and if need be take the rest of this season plus the pre-season to build himself up into top form.
“Darcy is 26 years old, we’ve signed him long term at the club, we all know that he is world class when he is on top of his game, so it is vitally important for him as an individual that we look after his wellbeing other than the physical side of his performance.
“A player who is in a good state of mind and injury free is a player who is going to perform week in and week out.”
Asked if Graham had perhaps pushed himself too hard in his quest to play some part in the Six Nations, Everitt added: “I wouldn’t say it was that. It is just that he is a competitive human being so when he is out on the field, he gives everything that he can. And how you see him play on a Saturday is how he trains during the week.
“They have been different injuries. When he came out of the World Cup he also had to have on object removed from his knee. It is just unfortunate for him that it has been a string of injuries in a row, and sometimes players go through that.
“I can use Pat Lambie as an example. When I was coaching at the Sharks, Pat got injured four Super Rugby tournaments in a row within the first four weeks of the campaign, so that does happen.
“Fortunately for Darcy, these injuries are reparable and we look forward to seeing him back to his best.”
Everitt also provided an update on flanker Luke Crosbie, who suffered a shoulder injury in Scotland’s opening Six Nations match against Wales and is likely to remain out of action until at least April.
“Luke probably won’t be fit for our South Africa tour (URC matches against Stormers and Sharks in late March), unfortunately, but he is feeling a lot better,” he added.
“An AC joint is a complicated injury because sometimes you get all your movement back and then you get a whack on the shoulder and the injury returns so we’ve got to be careful how we manage him.
“We don’t need to rush him back, we’ve got depth in that department. We want to give Luke every opportunity to get back to full fitness so he can compete in the latter part of the season.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Losing to an Ozzie franchise. Embarrassing…5 Go to comments
Tupperware. White plastic….2 Go to comments
Let's hope he does a great job. Just like he did at Bath……1 Go to comments
Richie Mo'unga hard to replace, he was the driver. When the team was behind or in a tough spot he would click into another gear. Sometimes by making a line break, or a cross field kick or even a turnover. They also missed Williams in the front row. they missed Razor at halftime speech, he is like Rassie, they problem solve on the spot. Where is the gushing gobbling Graham and little peca?5 Go to comments
Seriously , yet again Havali has a shocker, 3 errors that lead to trys, Good to see hes continuing his poor form of last 3 years including being shown up time & time again in International tests as well..Rob Penny is not a good coach, he had a poor record up North before landing this role..5 Go to comments
Lekker chuckle there by the boyz…2 Go to comments
Good to have the EJ era in the rearview. Plenty of individuals have an opportunity in this new era but forming them into a team is the challenge. Schmidt badly needs some competent help as it is a big reno job.2 Go to comments
Hou soo aan ysters😁😁 STOMERS1 Go to comments
Hey Nick, I sure you’ll be pleased & relieved that I’m not, and won’t profess to be, an expert on Super Rugby. I even agree entirely with you that Schmidt is an outstanding coach with an unquestionable track record of success. It is though interesting, that you highlight the confidence and emotional impact of Les Kiss that McDermott references. This is the one aspect that Ireland players have talked about Farrell tangibly improving on post Schmidt’s Ireland legacy. More than one have talked about Schmidt being quite rigid, perhaps even autocratic, in his style - they talked about the “school teacher” approach. Clearly it was what Ireland needed and it worked incredibly well for them, it’s probably what Oz need to get them back from a real low point at the wc! Perhaps Schmidt and Kiss might even dovetail well and make a formidable duo if they were to take the wallaby reins together? Of course the joker in the Oz pack is the RA politics and their poor financial position. Who knows how that side plays out…38 Go to comments
Guess the Crusaders' winning run of Super comps has to come to an end some time. The beginning of the end?5 Go to comments
Wilson did seem very confident which was great to see. In regards to him and Fraser as wallabies- does their size disadvantage them at the very top level? Genuinely interested. Both clearly are capable and seem to have better direction under Kiss.38 Go to comments
Saw the New Pacific Lions coach there drooling and watching. Yes crusaders were the next game, but he was watching Drua and Moana, cheque handy.1 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game😲1 Go to comments
Super Round needs to go to fiji to really be super5 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game🤩1 Go to comments
interesting. I did see last year Queensland and Brad Thorn use some bokke moves like the 6-2 bench and a move the bulls did in bringing back the tap and go from 5 out instead of the line out and maul. There can be many errors in a lineout, you loose control esp. if ref calls a borderline not straight, jumping across line, etc etc it is out of your control, then the maul, a few rules can mess you up again in the eyes of a ref, or others, you lose control. At least in a tap and go you control the move and the play, just have to 1. catch the ball and 2 watch the jackling from opposition, 3 watch being held up over try line. WAY to go I reckon. *2024. Tap and go 5 meters out.* The axis is key for Queensland, Wallabies and any union team. Get it right and there is magic. Lynagh McDermott (great cricket name) Wilson So Joe Schmidt will be watching and the Pacific Lions coaches are in Melbourne watching, poach city. I think if Q can get the Kiss of life not the Kiss of death they may well unlock that stacked backline. Vunivalu is improving. Kiss (and Brad Davis, Jonathan Fisher, Zane Hilton and Dale Roberson) and the progressive attacking style may work. He loves coaching. No pressure. resuscitation is in his name. Hell he knows the Bokke and Ireland, and time with ulster. Based on his league past he will understand how to break this flat line. He is a hands on skill set coach. One thing I am still waiting to see in union is the skill often shown in league, when 5 meters out they can *kick into the post* get the deflection and wrong foot opposition to score. Good Luck Queensland, hope you do well. They have the Hurricanes next Bula38 Go to comments
Thanks for the article, Brett. Good choice of subject as SRP gets under way. Joe Schmidt without doubt will not be wasting any time in sifting through the players in the Australian teams. From what one gathers from his time in Ireland, the detail he will present his first squad members with will knock them back in awe of just how he overlooking nothing. Some who comment on these sites seem to be obsessed by the fact that Joe’s home is in Taupo, seem to think it is equivalent to travelling up from Mawson Base in Antartica, or the like. It takes a hell of a lot longer to get from a lot of places in Australia to the centres on the E. Coast where the WB’s will train.6 Go to comments
Wilson was even trusted to win a ball at the back of a lineout! Praise be to the rugby gods.38 Go to comments
Time for BB to retire from test Rugby. A grt player but his time is over. Blood new players’ plan for the next RWC. We will lose a few games but will be better for it by 2027.13 Go to comments
What did people expect? They got knocked out of their own world cup when they expected to win and then lost what was largely expected to be the 6 Nations deciding game. They arent robots, there was always bound to be a flat period where they underperformed. Talk about sacking Galthie is way too premature, but thats professional sport I guess.2 Go to comments