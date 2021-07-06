Close Notice
Gallagher Premiership    

London Irish bring in ex-Coventry star Rory Jennings from France

By Kim Ekin
London Irish have signed fly-half Rory Jennings for the 2021/22 season from the Top 14. Jennings, who is also comfortable in the centre, joins the Exiles after a stint in France with Clermont Auvergne.

Jennings joined the two-time French champions from Championship side Coventry, where he finished the 2019/20 season as joint top points scorer. The former Bath academy member has represented England at U16, U18 and U20 level.

“The opportunity to join London Irish was an exciting one and I can’t wait to get going,” said Jennings. “After chatting with Declan (Kidney), I knew this would be the right move for me. 

“I have seen the new stadium on TV and it looks like such a great place to play rugby. I’m really looking forward to playing there in front of the London Irish supporters.”

Irish boss Kidney, who last week signed prop Marcel van der Merwe from the Top 14, added: “Rory has picked up some good experience, both in England and France and is a good addition to the squad especially now with the loss of Theo (Brophy-Clews) to the squad. His ability to play at fly-half and in the centres gives us some more selection options and we are very happy that he has chosen to join us.”

