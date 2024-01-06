Lions roar back to sink Sharks
Boeta Chamberlain missed a last-gasp penalty as the Sharks slipped to a 20-18 United Rugby Championship defeat to the Lions.
Marius Louw’s late try – converted by Sanele Nohamba – edged the Lions ahead but, with the clock entering the red, Sharks were awarded a penalty but Chamberlain could not take the chance.
Makazole Mapimpi and Grant Williams crossed in the first half, with Curwin Bosch kicking eight points as the Sharks went into the interval 18-3 up, but the visitors turned it around with a penalty try in addition to Louw’s score and eight points from Nohamba’s boot.
The defeat leaves the Sharks rooted to the foot of the table while Lions climbed into 11th spot.
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Sign up for free
Latest Comments
The Crusaders also have Owen Franks to add to their prop stocks. That’s 5 former or current All Black props in their squad. I would go with Joe Moody and Fletcher Newell to start with with. Moody will be relatively fresh after some injury lay-offs and has a large amount of experience. Newell is a good in general play and is handy at set piece.Go to comments
Quade is a boofhead. Like little Nigel hereGo to comments