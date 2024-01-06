Lions roar back to sink Sharks

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
14 - 22
FT
3 - 24
FT
20 - 29
FT
18 - 20
FT
36 - 42
FT
19 - 10
FT
14 - 14
FT
24 - 23
FT
27 - 12
FT
34 - 30
FT
45 - 0
FT
Today
07:30
Today
10:00
Today
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

2

'I know England are speaking about him and he is on their radar'

3

Racing 92 swiftly issue veiled statement regarding Owen Farrell deal

4

The 'mega' thing Sale love about 19-year-old prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour

5

Why Smith needs a bodyguard and a footballer to thrive for England

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'No team wins without a sense of itself. No team prospers without a good bit of fight in it.'

Steve Borthwick has tweaked his coaching team ahead of the 2024 Six Nations, emboldened by a strong showing in France

United Rugby Championship News

'Ultimate speed bump': The John Cooney reaction to TV pundit praise

England fly-half Jacob Umaga extends stay in Italy

Stormers and Bulls make midseason player swap

Eben Etzebeth returns for the Sharks following illness

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Sam Warburton on Leinster and Jacques Nienaber

Sam Warburton chats to RugbyPass about Leinster and how long it'll take for Jacques Nienaber to make a difference

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

The most hotly contested jerseys in Super Rugby Pacific 2024
C
Carlin 3 hours ago

The Crusaders also have Owen Franks to add to their prop stocks. That’s 5 former or current All Black props in their squad. I would go with Joe Moody and Fletcher Newell to start with with. Moody will be relatively fresh after some injury lay-offs and has a large amount of experience. Newell is a good in general play and is handy at set piece.

Go to comments More News
Quade Cooper return marred after just 11 minutes
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 3 hours ago

Quade is a boofhead. Like little Nigel here

Go to comments More News
United Rugby Championship

Lions roar back to sink Sharks

By PA
Boeta Chamberlain of the Cell C Sharks during the United Rugby Championship match between Cell C Sharks and Glasgow Warriors at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on October 15, 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag - Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Boeta Chamberlain missed a last-gasp penalty as the Sharks slipped to a 20-18 United Rugby Championship defeat to the Lions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marius Louw’s late try – converted by Sanele Nohamba – edged the Lions ahead but, with the clock entering the red, Sharks were awarded a penalty but Chamberlain could not take the chance.

Makazole Mapimpi and Grant Williams crossed in the first half, with Curwin Bosch kicking eight points as the Sharks went into the interval 18-3 up, but the visitors turned it around with a penalty try in addition to Louw’s score and eight points from Nohamba’s boot.

Video Spacer

WATCH as Sharks coach John Plumtree explains to @king365ed the real reason behind his decision sign Kiwi power lifter Joel Hintz
Video Spacer
WATCH as Sharks coach John Plumtree explains to @king365ed the real reason behind his decision sign Kiwi power lifter Joel Hintz

The defeat leaves the Sharks rooted to the foot of the table while Lions climbed into 11th spot.

Related

Mark McCall addresses speculation Owen Farrell is off to Racing 92

The England skipper, who is on a Test rugby sabbatical following the recent Rugby World Cup, is out of contract at the London club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Is young prince Marcus Smith ready for the England throne? Is young prince Marcus Smith ready for the England throne?
Search