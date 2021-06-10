Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Gallagher Premiership    

Lions bolter Sam Simmonds succeeds Jack Willis as RPA player of the year

By PA
(Photo by PA)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Lions bolter Sam Simmonds has collected another honour in his stellar season as the Exeter No8 has been crowned Rugby Players’ Association player of the year. Simmonds has enjoyed a standout campaign, setting a new record for tries scored in a Gallagher Premiership season after crossing 20 times and securing a place in the Lions squad bound for South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old’s Lions selection comes despite being overlooked by England since winning the last of his seven caps in 2018. He follows in the footsteps of Wasps flanker Jack Willis in winning the award, which is voted on by players across the Premiership.

“This award, in particular, means a lot. The way that it is picked and the way you get nominated is from players that you play against every week and throughout the season,” said Simmonds, the 2019/20 Exeter double winner.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
RugbyPass Offload features Jack Nowell, Ryan Wilson and Freddie Burns on initiations, Japan and fake tan

“So for them to recognise and notice that I have been having a strong season is fantastic and I appreciate that. Once the season is over – hopefully after a few more wins – then I can look back both individually and as part of the team and feel good about what we have achieved.”

Marcus Smith, 22, was named young player of the year after his dazzling form helped Harlequins claim a place in the Premiership playoffs with two rounds of matches to spare. “It’s always nice to be honoured for individual awards, but a lot of the credit has to go to my teammates at Harlequins. 

They have made me look good this year and without the forwards, I couldn’t have done my job. To be voted for by fellow players who I play against week in week out makes it extra special and motivates me to win more individual honours in the future hopefully.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Versatile England forward Poppy Cleall was named women’s player of the year.

Lions provide blueprint for global game The British and Irish Lions of 2017 set the standards for the years to come. Will the same be the case in 2021? Gregor Paul Final hurdle The Blues are on track to host their first Super Rugby finals showdown since 2003. Patrick McKendry Half’s time Promising Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe has finally earned himself a start after an exceptional provincial season. Tom Vinicombe Loose ideas An injury to Shannon Frizell has possibly made the loose forwards selection picture clearer for the All Blacks. Tom Vinicombe Taking back the throne Aaron Smith has taken his game to new heights in 2021 and is back in the conversation for world's best. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Gallagher Premiership    

Lions bolter Sam Simmonds succeeds Jack Willis as RPA player of the year

Search