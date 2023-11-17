Leinster to unleash Ireland big guns for Scarlets clash
Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has named a near full strength side to face the Scarlets tomorrow in the United Rugby Championship at the RDS Arena.
Garry Ringrose and James Ryan return to the starting XV to co-captain the side, with the likes of Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris all returning after Ireland’s World Cup campaign. With Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong also on the bench, this is an extremely experienced side married with the inexperience of 20-year-old No10 Sam Prendergast, with Ross Byrne backing him up from the bench.
Leinster currently sit in second place in the URC, level on points with the leaders the Bulls, while the Scarlets are third from bottom having only won one of their first four matches.
Speaking ahead of the game, Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde said: “Scarlets had a few tough away trips to the South African teams. They have nothing to lose, and are coming here to make a point.
“There is no more dangerous team than the Scarlets in that mode. They are very dangerous in the backs. If the forwards can give them a platform, they will be a handful.”
Leinster XV(caps in brackets):
15. Hugo Keenan (56)
14. Jordan Larmour (92)
13. Garry Ringrose (116) CO-CAPTAIN
12. Jamie Osborne (34)
11. Jimmy O’Brien (72)
10. Sam Prendergast (7)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (5)
1. Andrew Porter (108)
2. Rónan Kelleher (47)
3. Thomas Clarkson (29)
4. Joe McCarthy (20)
5. James Ryan (73) CO-CAPTAIN
6. Max Deegan (102)
7. Josh van der Flier (128)
8. Caelan Doris (68)
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan (47)
17. Jack Boyle (6)
18. Tadhg Furlong (134)
19. Ross Molony (165)
20. Scott Penny (60)
21. Fintan Gunne (0)
22. Ross Byrne (149)
23. Ciarán Frawley (71)
Latest Comments
