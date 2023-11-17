Leinster to unleash Ireland big guns for Scarlets clash

Select Edition

Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'

The flying Kiwi talks leaving South Africa, Hurricanes Galacticos and how his body broke down.

Ali Price ready to offer ‘different options’ after switch from rivals

Munster confirm three new signings, including Crusaders' Oli Jager

Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'

World Cup winning Springbok returns to start for Sharks

Latest Comments

Former Wallaby takes over as Rugby Australia boss is ousted
b
by George! 1 hours ago

I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.

Go to comments More News
It's time to let the England players take French leave
L
Leo 2 hours ago

Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!

Go to comments More News
Leinster to unleash Ireland big guns for Scarlets clash

By Josh Raisey
Leinster's Irish centre Garry Ringrose (L) talks to Leinster's Irish lock James Ryan during a captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on May 19, 2023 on the eve of the Champions Cup rugby union final against La Rochelle. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has named a near full strength side to face the Scarlets tomorrow in the United Rugby Championship at the RDS Arena.

Garry Ringrose and James Ryan return to the starting XV to co-captain the side, with the likes of Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris all returning after Ireland’s World Cup campaign. With Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong also on the bench, this is an extremely experienced side married with the inexperience of 20-year-old No10 Sam Prendergast, with Ross Byrne backing him up from the bench.

Leinster currently sit in second place in the URC, level on points with the leaders the Bulls, while the Scarlets are third from bottom having only won one of their first four matches.

Speaking ahead of the game, Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde said: “Scarlets had a few tough away trips to the South African teams. They have nothing to lose, and are coming here to make a point.

“There is no more dangerous team than the Scarlets in that mode. They are very dangerous in the backs. If the forwards can give them a platform, they will be a handful.”

Leinster XV(caps in brackets):
15. Hugo Keenan (56)
14. Jordan Larmour (92)
13. Garry Ringrose (116) CO-CAPTAIN
12. Jamie Osborne (34)
11. Jimmy O’Brien (72)
10. Sam Prendergast (7)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (5)
1. Andrew Porter (108)
2. Rónan Kelleher (47)
3. Thomas Clarkson (29)
4. Joe McCarthy (20)
5. James Ryan (73) CO-CAPTAIN
6. Max Deegan (102)
7. Josh van der Flier (128)
8. Caelan Doris (68)

Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan (47)
17. Jack Boyle (6)
18. Tadhg Furlong (134)
19. Ross Molony (165)
20. Scott Penny (60)
21. Fintan Gunne (0)
22. Ross Byrne (149)
23. Ciarán Frawley (71)

