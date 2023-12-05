Select Edition

Back

La RochelleLeinster

Leinster reveal the extent of Ross Byrne's arm injury

By Josh Raisey
Ross Byrne of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Scarlets at the RDS Arena in Dublin. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Leinster are set to be without No10 Ross Byrne until the new year after he underwent surgery on an arm injury last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ireland international was missing from Leinster’s 24-22 win over Connacht in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday having left the field early the week before in a win over Munster. Though an exact return date has not be confirmed, Leinster revealed in an injury update that he will play no part in the rest of 2023, which includes a repeat of last season’s Investec Champions Cup final against La Rochelle this Sunday in France followed by a clash with Gallagher Premiership leaders Sale Sharks a week later.

Elsewhere in the squad, Jamie Osborne is set to undo surgery this week after sustaining a shoulder injury against Connacht. The winger picked up the injury on the hour mark in Galway and will also be out for the foreseeable future.

Video Spacer

WATCH as Sharks coach John Plumtree gives a brutally honest assessment of his team’s humbling loss to the Bulls in a URC Round Seven encounter
Video Spacer
WATCH as Sharks coach John Plumtree gives a brutally honest assessment of his team’s humbling loss to the Bulls in a URC Round Seven encounter

Cian Healy came through the match unscathed at the weekend after being out of action with a shoulder injury, and will provide a boost to Leo Cullen ahead of some tough fixtures. Fellow prop Michael Milne will continue to be assessed as he also recovers from a shoulder injury.

Leinster will arrive at the Stade Marcel Deflandre at the summit of the URC table, while the back-to-back Champions Cup winners are languishing in ninth place in the Top 14 after a patchy start to their season domestically.

Related

Ireland trio provide timely injury boost for Ulster head of Champions Cup

Ulster will be boosted by the return of three Ireland internationals this week as they prepare to get their Investec Champions Cup campaign underway, with captain Iain Henderson, Rob Herring and Michael Lowry becoming available after missing Saturday's loss to Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship. 

Read Now

