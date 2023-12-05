Leinster reveal the extent of Ross Byrne's arm injury

Leinster are set to be without No10 Ross Byrne until the new year after he underwent surgery on an arm injury last week.

The Ireland international was missing from Leinster’s 24-22 win over Connacht in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday having left the field early the week before in a win over Munster. Though an exact return date has not be confirmed, Leinster revealed in an injury update that he will play no part in the rest of 2023, which includes a repeat of last season’s Investec Champions Cup final against La Rochelle this Sunday in France followed by a clash with Gallagher Premiership leaders Sale Sharks a week later.

Elsewhere in the squad, Jamie Osborne is set to undo surgery this week after sustaining a shoulder injury against Connacht. The winger picked up the injury on the hour mark in Galway and will also be out for the foreseeable future.

Cian Healy came through the match unscathed at the weekend after being out of action with a shoulder injury, and will provide a boost to Leo Cullen ahead of some tough fixtures. Fellow prop Michael Milne will continue to be assessed as he also recovers from a shoulder injury.

Leinster will arrive at the Stade Marcel Deflandre at the summit of the URC table, while the back-to-back Champions Cup winners are languishing in ninth place in the Top 14 after a patchy start to their season domestically.