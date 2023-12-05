Select Edition

Latest Comments

Why All Black fans are about to 'hear a lot of the term fan-centric'
C
Chris 1 hours ago

I say go back to all rules like they were in 1998. The game was a better product back then.

Go to comments More News
Ranking the top five performances from the Springboks in 2023
R
Rugby 1 hours ago

Where was Ben Smith's silly comments when England lost 31–34 to New Zealand in the 2021 Rugby World Cup the 9th women's Rugby World Cup? England got a red card after 18 minutes. England were easily the better team. In WXV 2023, England won 33-12 at a canter (not a WC I know). Sam Cane was 27 mins in

Go to comments More News
Ulster

Ireland trio provide timely injury boost for Ulster head of Champions Cup

By Josh Raisey
Ulster captain Iain Henderson before the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Emirates Lions at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ulster will be boosted by the return of three Ireland internationals this week as they prepare to get their Investec Champions Cup campaign underway, with captain Iain Henderson, Rob Herring and Michael Lowry becoming available after missing Saturday’s loss to Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship.

The trio have returned to training this week alongside Jake Flannery, and will be monitored as the week progresses to see whether they can play at the weekend, according to Ulster’s recent injury update.

Meanwhile, Ben Moxham and Will Addison are out after the former picked up a knee injury and the latter suffered a concussion against the Scottish outfit.

The return of some of his internationals will be a welcome relief to head coach Dan McFarland ahead of a tough opening two rounds of the Champions Cup. Ulster take on Bath on Saturday at the Rec, who are currently level on points with Sale Sharks at the top of the Gallagher Premiership table, before hosting Racing 92 the week after, who sit at the top of the Top 14 ladder.

After a strong start to the season, Ulster have now lost two on the bounce, to Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors, and McFarland will want to arrest that slump this weekend.

