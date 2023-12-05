Ireland trio provide timely injury boost for Ulster head of Champions Cup

Ulster will be boosted by the return of three Ireland internationals this week as they prepare to get their Investec Champions Cup campaign underway, with captain Iain Henderson, Rob Herring and Michael Lowry becoming available after missing Saturday’s loss to Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship.

The trio have returned to training this week alongside Jake Flannery, and will be monitored as the week progresses to see whether they can play at the weekend, according to Ulster’s recent injury update.

Meanwhile, Ben Moxham and Will Addison are out after the former picked up a knee injury and the latter suffered a concussion against the Scottish outfit.

The return of some of his internationals will be a welcome relief to head coach Dan McFarland ahead of a tough opening two rounds of the Champions Cup. Ulster take on Bath on Saturday at the Rec, who are currently level on points with Sale Sharks at the top of the Gallagher Premiership table, before hosting Racing 92 the week after, who sit at the top of the Top 14 ladder.

After a strong start to the season, Ulster have now lost two on the bounce, to Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors, and McFarland will want to arrest that slump this weekend.